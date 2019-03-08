Search

Advanced search

Kick off your collection Kick off your collection

Another blow for Stars as Cook is ruled out of Poole trip

PUBLISHED: 12:47 09 October 2019 | UPDATED: 12:47 09 October 2019

Craig Cook misses King's Lynn's trip to Poole because of illness Picture: Ian Burt

Craig Cook misses King's Lynn's trip to Poole because of illness Picture: Ian Burt

Archant

Depleted King's Lynn have been handed a raceday blow with the news that Craig Cook is ill and misses Wednesday night's trip to Poole.

But the Poultec Stars have moved quickly and secured Chris Harris as a guest for the remaining Premiership Supporters' Cup tie.

Harris, a firm favourite wherever he races, readily agreed to the booking after Cook was ruled out following a visit to his doctor.

Boss Peter Schroeck said: "Craig didn't want to let us down but he's not well and we immediately set about looking for a replacement.

"We would like to thank Chris for agreeing to step in and we are certain he will give his all for the team."

You may also want to watch:

Poole: Brady Kurtz, Nico Covatti, Nicolai Klindt, Josh Grajczonek, Jack Holder, Tomas H Jonasson, Ricky Wells.

King's Lynn: Robert Lambert R/R, Tero Aarnio, Erik Riss, Scott Nicholls, Chris Harris, Lewis Kerr, Ulrich Ostergaard.

Most Read

‘It was a real wow moment’- Pupils intrigued after ‘UFO’ crash lands at primary school

Wicklewood Primary School pupils and police gather round a mysterious UFO, visiting the school for World Space Week. Photo: Wicklewood Primary

Thomas Cook shops to reopen immediately with 2,500 jobs saved thanks to rescue deal

The Thomas Cook branch in Norwich is one of many hoped to reopen

Teenage attackers bring traffic to a halt in attempted robbery near Aldi

The Heartsease roundabout near Aldi, where a group of teenagers attempted to rob a cyclist. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

From scandal-hit site to the UK’s best new building - Norwich council homes win Stirling Prize

Goldsmith Street in Norwich. Pic: Tim Crocker.

What is it like to live in the Norwich homes named the UK’s best building?

Charlotte McCormack with twins Poppy and Olivia, who live in the Goldsmith Street development. Pic: Archant

Most Read

‘Major disruption’ as part of A47 closed due to serious flooding

The A47 at Blofield was severely flooded and will remain partly closed until the water is cleared. Photo: BroadsBeat

‘It was a real wow moment’- Pupils intrigued after ‘UFO’ crash lands at primary school

Wicklewood Primary School pupils and police gather round a mysterious UFO, visiting the school for World Space Week. Photo: Wicklewood Primary

‘Over half of the road lifted’: Torrential rain causes sewer sinkhole at major junction

One driver said peeled up tarmac in Beccles

Secret deal struck which could see new shops built on edge of village

Shops could be built on land off Links Road in Hopton-on-Sea. Pic: Google Maps.

WATCH: Land Rover driver takes on six foot deep flood water

Adam Harrison with his 1995 Land Rover Discovery

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

School announces closure due to ‘intolerable’ strain on teachers

Ravensemere Arc Pre-school in Beccles will be closing on November 1. Photo: Ravensmere Arc

‘Totally devastated’ - Neighbours rally behind woman whose home was ravaged by fire

The fire at a flat on Harts Farm Road, Wymondham, has inspired a community collection. Photo: Google

Paddy Davitt: Farke and the urban myths around City boss

Alex Tettey's Premier League experience could be invaluable for Norwich City in the weeks ahead Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Thomas Cook shops to reopen immediately with 2,500 jobs saved thanks to rescue deal

The Thomas Cook branch in Norwich is one of many hoped to reopen

Decision due on school’s £4m expansion which would double its size

Artist's impressions of the new Hethersett Junior School building. Picture: NPS Group
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists