Another blow for Stars as Cook is ruled out of Poole trip

Craig Cook misses King's Lynn's trip to Poole because of illness Picture: Ian Burt Archant

Depleted King's Lynn have been handed a raceday blow with the news that Craig Cook is ill and misses Wednesday night's trip to Poole.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

But the Poultec Stars have moved quickly and secured Chris Harris as a guest for the remaining Premiership Supporters' Cup tie.

Harris, a firm favourite wherever he races, readily agreed to the booking after Cook was ruled out following a visit to his doctor.

Boss Peter Schroeck said: "Craig didn't want to let us down but he's not well and we immediately set about looking for a replacement.

"We would like to thank Chris for agreeing to step in and we are certain he will give his all for the team."

You may also want to watch:

Poole: Brady Kurtz, Nico Covatti, Nicolai Klindt, Josh Grajczonek, Jack Holder, Tomas H Jonasson, Ricky Wells.

King's Lynn: Robert Lambert R/R, Tero Aarnio, Erik Riss, Scott Nicholls, Chris Harris, Lewis Kerr, Ulrich Ostergaard.