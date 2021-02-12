'I can handle the pressure' says Stars' newest recruit

Published: 6:00 AM February 12, 2021

Craig Cook is ready to handle the extra pressure of spearheading King’s Lynn in the new season.

Cumbrian racer Cook has been confirmed as the second starter, joining Lewis Bridger, for the Adrian Flux Arena side.

It will be his first full season with the club after joining in 2019 and he is ready to go after sitting out racing opportunities, including the British final, last year.

“I wanted to come back to Lynn,” said Cook. “There is probably a little bit more pressure on me since we lost Robert Lambert, but I feel that I’m up to the task and able to deal with the pressure so I’m just looking forward to getting going.

“I feel like I have got the bug back for speedway. I’m enjoying being in the workshop and everything from my fitness, diet and the whole package around the sport.

“I’m looking forward to it and I really am in a happy place now. I just can’t wait for the season to start.

“I just want to go out and enjoy my racing because the last five or six years in my career has been very tough as I’ve put too much pressure on myself which meant I didn’t enjoy riding. I’m always loyal to my clubs and I really enjoyed the company I’ve had at King's Lynn.”

Cook has used the time out wisely to improve his bike set-ups.

He revealed: “My dad and I have been putting our heads together seeing how I can improve just to make the bikes a bit more stable on track and a bit more comfortable for me.

“I like to look at things in-depth and look for any gains in any way that I can to help me progress and move forward. Racing hasn’t been easy for me as I don’t think I’m a natural on the bike so I have worked hard to get where I am today.”

Cook will again link up with Glasgow in the Championship to give him a full diary with two teams.

King’s Lynn are set to confirm their rising star British youngster soon - they have to select from a grading list with riders handed a star rating.



