Confirmed: Cook cleared to ride for Stars after appeal

PUBLISHED: 09:14 15 August 2019 | UPDATED: 09:15 15 August 2019

Craig Cook has been cleared to race for King's Lynn Stars following an appeal against a ban Picture: Ian Burt

Great Britain international Craig Cook will ride for King's Lynn at home to Wolverhampton on Thursday - after appealing his suspension.

Cook was handed a 12-day ban which would have ruled him out of a staggering three Lynn home meetings.

This was after an incident at Eastbourne last week which involved several riders and officials - licenced and unlicenced - when on Championship duty with Glasgow.

Now Cook has submitted an appeal to the Speedway Control Bureau which has been accepted and will be heard in the near future - in the meantime he can continue racing.

Poultec Stars bosses have kept faith with guest rider Josh Grajczonek and honoured his booking which means he will cover for injured skipper Robert Lambert.

King's Lynn co-promoter Dale Allitt said: "This situation has been developing throughout Wednesday and we are naturally pleased Craig has the opportunity to ride and then defend himself properly at a later date.

"These three home meetings are huge for us and we're pleased to have Craig available. The appeal has been carefully pieced together and accepted by the Speedway Control Bureau and of course we will support our rider, as will his Championship club Glasgow.

"We now look forward to a great night of racing against a powerful Wolverhampton side and I'm sure Peter (Schroeck) will have the boys fired up for this."

