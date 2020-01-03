Search

Advanced search

Cook return to King's Lynn Stars for 2020 campaign

PUBLISHED: 11:05 03 January 2020 | UPDATED: 11:06 03 January 2020

Craig Cook will ride for King's Lynn Stars in 2020 Picture: Ian Burt

Craig Cook will ride for King's Lynn Stars in 2020 Picture: Ian Burt

Archant

Great Britain international Craig Cook is returning to King's Lynn Stars next season.

After joining the Norfolk outfit midway through 2019, the Cumbrian racer showed he could be a real threat around the Adrian Flux Arena.

Cook, 32, is certainly pleased be back in East Anglia after an enjoyable first campaign in Stars' colours, and he has paid tribute to the supporters for making him feel so welcome.

"I am very pleased to be back with King's Lynn this year," said Cook. "The club welcomed me with open arms in 2019 and obviously, it was a bit of a shock for me to leave Belle Vue and it kind of left me in the lurch because most clubs were full.

"One thing led to another with me then not being at Peterborough and it kind of left me with nothing in the Premiership.

"Thankfully, the Stars came along at a point in the season which gave me an opportunity, but I really enjoyed it you know, and the people were fantastic there!

"Buster (Chapman) was great as was the team and Peter (Schroeck) made me feel extremely welcome, and we got on very well.

"The club is something that I am looking forward to being a part of again and hopefully we can do a little bit better this year."

Boss Schroeck is pleased to land his man and believes there is plenty more to come from his side.

He said: "I know a lot of people are saying this team is very familiar and we didn't achieve what we wanted to last season but we are capable of so much improvement.

"All the guys are up for the challenge and I'm confident of this becoming a play-off side. Craig is up for a big season and there's no reason why he cannot up his average back at King's Lynn."

Most Read

Man in his 20s who died in crash is named

Police at the scene of the crash on the B1145 at Great Massingham Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Police found drink driver slumped behind wheel at McDonald’s

Police found Carla Johnson in her VW Polo in the car park of the McDonalds on the Campbells Meadow retail park in Kings Lynn. File photo. Picture: Google

Shopkeeper hit wife with bag of sweets

File picture of City Road Convenience Store, Lakenham. PIC: Archant.

Abandoned car set on fire in field ten days after crash

An abandoned car was found on fire in a field on Thursday. Picture: Google Maps

Norwich City transfer rumours: Manchester United keep tabs on City ace

Todd Cantwell is reportedly on the radar of Premier League giants Manchester United Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Most Read

No wonder Debenhams is closing stores if this is their new policy

Debenhams isn closing stores in the region. Pic: Archant

Man in his 20s who died in crash is named

Police at the scene of the crash on the B1145 at Great Massingham Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Parents’ heartbreak as baby dies at six months

Felicity-Jane Mina Eva Eagle, who has died at just six months old. Picture: Courtesy of Abbie Jackson

Norwich shopping street set to lose its ‘tired and outdated’ 1970s canopies

The canopies in St Stephens Street are to be refurbished. Pic: Dan Grimmer.

Man in 20s dies in crash

Police at the scene of the crash on the B1145 at Great Massingham Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Watch shocking moment Greater Anglia train almost hits two cars at level crossing

CCTV footage from the cab of a Greater Anglia train shows the near-miss at Thorpe End level crossing in November. Image: Greater Anglia

Abandoned car set on fire in field ten days after crash

An abandoned car was found on fire in a field on Thursday. Picture: Google Maps

Cook return to King’s Lynn Stars for 2020 campaign

Craig Cook will ride for King's Lynn Stars in 2020 Picture: Ian Burt

Norwich panto star makes ‘comedy gold’ Greta Thunberg gaffe on Mastermind

Alix Dunmore as Siri and Amanda Henderson as Alexa in Cinderella at Norwich Theatre Royal Credit: @richardjarmy - www.richardjarmy.co.uk

We simply cannot make any more cuts to adult social care in 2020

Judith and Nick Taylor from Buxton say Norfolk County Council must not make anymore cuts to adult social care
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists