Schoolboy Conrad earns England call after smashing Norfolk record

Conrad Winter running the crucial 800m at the English Schools Multi-Event Championships Picture: Ian Winter Archant

North Norfolk schoolboy Conrad Winter has smashed a county record on his way to earning an England place next month.

Conrad Winter in action Picture: Ian Winter Conrad Winter in action Picture: Ian Winter

The 14-year-old qualified at the English Schools Multi-Events East of England Regional Championships in the summer, with a Pentathlon score of 2,507 points, to represent Norfolk at the English Schools Multi-Event Championships in Exeter this month.

And the Aylsham High School pupil - a member of the City of Norwich Athletics Club - rose to the occasion.

He came fourth overall, scoring 2,902 points, which places him fourth in the UK rankings as well as establishing a Norfolk record, beating the old mark that was set in 1997 by 29 points.

As a result he has also been selected to represent England at the Schools International in Glasgow on November 30 against Ireland (N&S Combined team), Wales and Scotland.

The five-event Pentathlon took place on one day - in the 80m hurdles his time of 12 seconds beat his previous best by half a second while his shot put of 11.90m was just one centimetre short of his personal best. His long jump was 5.95m, his high jump 1.68m - a personal best by one centimetre - and he ran the 800 metres in 2:17.24 seconds for another personal best, by 8.06 seconds.

His total points tally of 2,902 was 395 points better than anything he had previously achieved.

Going into the final event, the 800 metres, Conrad was in sixth place, a point behind fifth, and running his fastest time made all the difference as it pushed him into fourth.