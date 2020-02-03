City of Norwich AC trio take ladies team prize at Chichester 10K

City of Norwich AC trio Sarah Astin, Dani Nimmock and Iona Lake with coaches Tim and Pauline Ash. Picture: CoNAC Archant

A formidable City of Norwich Athletics Club (CoNAC) ladies team took first place at the Chichester 10K on Sunday.

Recent Freethorpe 10M winner Dani Nimmock took first place overall in 33:58 with Sarah Astin just behind in 34:12. Iona Lake, who won the Norfolk Cross Country Championships last month, took seventh place overall in 36:05 and it was enough for the CoNAC trio to take first place in the ladies team event. Cat Cummings also posted an impressive time of 39:14.

On the men's front Gary Crush also took part in the event and was just three seconds outside of his personal best with a time of 33:18. Belgrave Harriers' Nick Goolab took first place overall in 29:01.

Meanwhile, Bure Valley Harriers' Michael Eccles continued his excellent start to the year with a new personal best of 26:27 at the Alsager 5M race - traditionally seen as one of the fastest five mile road races in the country.