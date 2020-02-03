Search

City of Norwich AC trio take ladies team prize at Chichester 10K

PUBLISHED: 12:42 03 February 2020 | UPDATED: 12:42 03 February 2020

City of Norwich AC trio Sarah Astin, Dani Nimmock and Iona Lake with coaches Tim and Pauline Ash. Picture: CoNAC

City of Norwich AC trio Sarah Astin, Dani Nimmock and Iona Lake with coaches Tim and Pauline Ash. Picture: CoNAC

A formidable City of Norwich Athletics Club (CoNAC) ladies team took first place at the Chichester 10K on Sunday.

Recent Freethorpe 10M winner Dani Nimmock took first place overall in 33:58 with Sarah Astin just behind in 34:12. Iona Lake, who won the Norfolk Cross Country Championships last month, took seventh place overall in 36:05 and it was enough for the CoNAC trio to take first place in the ladies team event. Cat Cummings also posted an impressive time of 39:14.

On the men's front Gary Crush also took part in the event and was just three seconds outside of his personal best with a time of 33:18. Belgrave Harriers' Nick Goolab took first place overall in 29:01.

Meanwhile, Bure Valley Harriers' Michael Eccles continued his excellent start to the year with a new personal best of 26:27 at the Alsager 5M race - traditionally seen as one of the fastest five mile road races in the country.

