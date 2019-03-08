CoNAC athlete Nick Earl sets new personal best to top UK marathon rankings list

Nick Earl, three-time winner of Run Norwich, is top of the UK marathon rankings list after his personal best in Japan. Picture: Epic Action Imagery Archant

City of Norwich athlete Nick Earl is top of the UK marathon ranking list for 2019 after setting a new personal best of 2-14:38 at the Lake Biwa Mainichi Marathon in Japan.

The 34-year-old, who has won Run Norwich on three occasions and set the course record last year, crossed the finishing line in 25th position, beating his previous best effort of 2-18:56 set at the Melbourne Marathon last year.

Earl, who is coached by Tim Ash, moved to Melbourne to take up a post as a climate scientist in 2013.

Earl wasn’t the only elite CoNAC athlete in action at the weekend with Dani Nimmock taking part in the Big Half in London.

Nimmock was 14th female, coming home in a time of 1-16:05. The former Dereham AC athlete was disappointed with her performance but is now looking forward to pulling on an England vest later this month when she competes in the Parelloop 10K in Holland.