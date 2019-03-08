'I need to be digging deeper' - CoNAC's Logan Smith sets new PB in Loughborough but is demanding more

Logan Smith in action at the Norfolk Cross Country Championships at Thetford earlier this year. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

City of Norwich AC athlete Logan Smith insists there is more to come despite setting a new personal best in the 3000m Steeplechase at the Loughborough International last weekend.

Smith, 21, knocked off more than 40 seconds from his previous best, setting a time of 9:14.75 in a high quality field in Loughborough.

It was enough to net 10th place and set up what Smith hopes is the start of a breakthrough 2019 in the event but he knows he must try and unlock more of his potential to shave off even more time.

"Overall I was happy with the time - I wanted to get a sub 9-20 time because that then can hopefully open up other races for me to compete in," said the former Reepham High School student. "I knew that I was going to PB and this race was just about getting that sub 9-20 box ticked. It's the first race of the season and if you're producing your best now then something is wrong with your training. It's something to build on and hopefully I can get quicker through the season."

The challenge for Smith now, under the tutelage of coach James Senior, is to try and get under the nine-minute mark but he knows there are likely to be some very tough sessions in the meantime to achieve that goal.

"The problem I have at the moment is I need to be digging deeper," he added. "I saw a picture at the end of the race and most of the field are on their backs completely exhausted whereas I'm stood up walking around. That tells me that I didn't give it my all.

"In training I've never pushed myself to that point. I need to start pushing myself to my absolute limit in some sessions and then that will unlock a bit more in races."

Smith will be looking to also improve on his 800m and 1500m times to help his development in the steeplechase and he believes his Loughborough experience will stand him in good stead for the future.

"It's the highest calibre race that I've been involved in and gave me a taste of what it's like competing at that level," added Smith, whose next race takes place at the British Milers Club event in Birmingham at the start of June. "The nerves hit me on Saturday and I knew there were a lot of people watching me and I didn't want to disappoint anyone. Coping with that is all part of the development and I know what to expect from these types of races now."