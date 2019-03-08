Magpies end barren run at high-flyers

Toby Hilliard was on target for Dereham Town at Coggeshall Picture: Alan Palmer Photography Archant

Dereham produced a superb team performance to secure a hard-fought 2-0 win away to high-flying Coggeshall in BetVictor North.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Victory ended a run of seven league and cup games without a win for the Magpies and lifted them to 13th in the table, while their hosts slipped to sixth.

The Magpies gave notice of their intentions after just three minutes, when after a free-kick 30 yards out, Ryan Hawkins hit a powerful drive that flashed high and wide of the target. Minutes later Toby Hilliard almost cashed in on a headed backpass before Adam Hipperson fired wide as the Magpies started well.

And it was no surprise when they took the lead in the 12th minute. Hawkins passed inside to David Hinton who released Hilliard and he smashed a stunning diagonal drive into the roof of the net.

Coggeshall won a couple of corners that failed to trouble the visitors' defence. Hipperson then found space outside the home box but fired off target before Connor Hubble did likewise for the Seedgrowers.

In the 28th minute Hilliard had a good chance to increase Dereham's advantage but steered the ball wide from close range. Home keeper Ashlee Jones made a fine one-on-one save from Hipperson and as play switched ends Magpies keeper Elliot Pride did the same to deny Ayrton Coley in the 39th minute.

You may also want to watch:

The home side pressed in the early stages of the second half, and Chris Regis was unlucky to see his fiercely-struck 25-yard low drive cannon back off the post. Wall headed a deep free-kick towards goal but Matt Castellan produced a vital goal-line clearance.

Hipperson hit a long-range effort narrowly wide and then fired into Jones's arms before Dereham extended their lead in the 77th minute. Eoin McQuiad passed wide to Hawkins who progressed into the box before drilling a superbly executed diagonal drive into the far corner of the net.

Coggeshall immediately missed a great chance to reduce the deficit when Tim Blackwell headed tamely into Pride's arms from point blank range.

Coggeshall: Jones, Brampton, Cocklin, Hubble, Peter, Pollard, Gyasi (Blackwell 73), Allen, Coley (Simmons 66), Wall, Regis. Sub not used: Agboola.

Dereham: Pride, Frary, Dickerson, Wones, Matthews, Castellan, Hawkins (Logan 85), Linford (McQuaId 61), Hilliard (Crisp 90), Hinton, Hipperson.

Ref: R Battye

Att: 140