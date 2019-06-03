City of Norwich Swimming Club win top club award

Swimmers from the City of Norwich Swimming Club enjoyed an outstanding 2019 East Regional Championships winning the overall top club award - the Warwick Thompson Memorial Trophy.

There were three weekends of competition during May including youth and senior swimmers, para-swimmers, distance swimmers and age group swimmers. City of Norwich swimmers claimed 31 gold, 11 silver and 15 bronze medals to win the top club award for the first time.

During the youth and senior weekend at the Luton Aspire Swimming Pool there were outstanding performances from 16-year-olds Nathan Woodrow and Sacha Thomas. Sacha won the 50, 100 and 200 metres freestyle and the 50 metres butterfly final adding a second place in the 100 metres butterfly.

Nathan won gold in 100 and 200 metres butterfly and the 200 and 400 metres individual medley. He also claimed a further three silvers and two bronze in other events.

Jana Spinner, 18, won the girls 17 years and over 100 metres freestyle in a new personal best time.

The City of Norwich relay teams were in top form. The girls 14-16 year olds team of Ruby Greenhalf, Lily MacDonald, Charlotte Abramson and Sacha Thomas won the 4x100 metres freestyle and qualified for the British Summer Championships. The 17 years and over relay of Rikke Nagell-Kleven, Megan Pye, Jessica-Jane Applegate and Jana Spinner won their 4x100 metres freestyle event also qualifying for the British Summer Championships.

The club's three para swimmers were on a high having just returned from the British Championships in Glasgow where Jessica-Jane Applegate and Jordan Catchpole both won golds and qualified for the British Swimming Team at the 2019 Para Swimming World Championships.

At the East Region event Jessica claimed five gold medals and also claimed a bronze in the able bodied 200 metres freestyle final.

Jordan won three gold medals in the 50 and 100 metres freestyle and 100 metres backstroke. Owen Woodrow won a gold medal in the 200 metres individual medley.

The final weekend of competition was for the 11 to 14 year old age groups and was held at the UEA Sportspark Swimming Pool in Norwich. City of Norwich swimmers continued the club's good form.

Olivier Vedrenne, 14, had an exceptional championships winning five gold medals in the 50, 100 and 200 metres breaststroke and the 200 and 400 metres individual medley.

In addition he also claimed two silver and one bronze medal in other events. Grace Greenhalf, 12, and Lewis Andrews, 12, swam brilliantly claiming three gold medals each.

Grace won the 50 and 100 metres butterfly and the 200 metres individual medley. She also took the bronze medal in the 50 metres freestyle. Lewis won gold medals in all three breaststroke events the 50, 100 and 200 metres.

Silver and bronze medals at the championships were also claimed by the following swimmers: Mabel Gigg, Sophia Pickering, Castle Galindez, Lily Macdolanld, Ruby Greenhalf, Rikke Nagell-Kleven, Megan Pye and Harry Jones.

Head coach Alex Pinniger said: "Our swimmers produced a stunning team performance throughout the 2019 East Region Championships. Swimmers broke their personal bests and stepped up to win medals across the different age groups and in both able-bodied and para swimming events. This is the first time City of Norwich Swimming Club have won the overall top club award and is testament to the hard work of all the clubs swimmers, parents, coaches, committee, volunteers and officials."

City of Norwich swimmers are now looking forward to the British Summer Championships in Glasgow at the end of July.

If you would like to join City of Norwich Swimming please contact Alex Pinniger alexpinniger@gmail.com