Six City of Norwich Swimming Club members going for glory at national championships

City of Norwich Swimming Club members going for glory. From left, Alex Pinniger (head coach), Nathan Woodrow, Owen Woodrow, Megan Pye, Jordan Catchpole, Sacha Thomas and Jessica-Jane Applegate. Picture: City of Norwich Swimming Club Archant

Six City of Norwich Swimming Club members are making their final preparations for the British Swimming Championships and the British Para-Swimming Championships.

Both events are in Glasgow with the British Swimming Championships from today until April 21 and the Para-Swimming Championships from April 18-21.

The championships are the pinnacle of the British Swimming domestic calendar where places on British Swimming teams are contested.

Sacha Thomas, 15, is enjoying a phenomenal season qualifying in five events. She will be competing in the 50, 100 and 200 metres freestyle and the 50 and 100 metres butterfly. Sacha has recently broken numerous Norfolk Junior and Senior records across multiple events in both the 25 metre and 50 metre swimming pools.

Megan Pye, 16, will line up in the 50, 100 and 200 metre backstroke. Megan is also swimming from strength to strength this season smashing Norfolk junior and senior records in all three of these backstroke events again in both short course and long course swimming pools.

Nathan Woodrow, 16, is looking forward to race in his main events, the 200 metres butterfly and the 400 metres individual medley.

The following week the club's para-swimmers will be up in Glasgow aiming to compete for medals.

European champion Jessica-Jane Applegate competes in five events in the S14 classification for swimmers with a learning disability - 100 and 200 metres freestyle, 100 metres backstroke, 100 metres butterfly and 200 metres individual medley.

Jordan Catchpole, European silver medalist, will also race five events in the S14 classification. Jordan made his international debut last summer in the European Championships in Dublin.

Owen Woodrow completes City of Norwich's line-up competing in the S8 classification which includes a number of different disabilities. Owen will compete in the 50 and 100 metres freestyle, 100 metres backstroke and 200 metres individual medley. Last weekend Owen won the Cerebral Palsy Swimming Championships in Nottingham.

Head coach Alex Pinniger said: “We are enjoying an outstanding season and these six swimmers are all very highly ranked in their age groups and classifications in Great Britain. We are all really excited and looking forward to the British Swimming Championships in Glasgow. These swimmers have trained very well through the winter, they are breaking pb's and numerous records so we are looking to capitalise on our momentum in Glasgow.”

If you are interested in joining City of Norwich Swimming Club please contact Alex Pinniger alexpinniger@gmail.com