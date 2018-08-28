Search

City of Norwich Athletic Club thrive at national cross country relays

PUBLISHED: 12:42 12 November 2018 | UPDATED: 12:42 12 November 2018

The City of Norwich Athletic under 15s girls team, who came second at the National Cross Country Relays in Mansfield. Picture: CONAC

City of Norwich Athletic Club fielded 21 teams at the National Cross Country Relays in Mansfield.

There were some impressive performances but the top performers for the Norwich club were the under 15 girls A team, achieving silver and only just missing out on gold by two seconds.

In mild weather the girls had to run three fast legs on an undulating and twisting 2km course in a partial woodland setting.

Grace Forster ran a solid first leg amid tough competition from 110 other teams. Next up was Grace Jermy who pulled the team up to second. Tia-Lilly Crane brought the team back to gold medal contention with the ninth fastest leg of the entire race, just missing out on team gold.

The senior men’s A team came sixth amongst a race of 179 teams. With the race lasting just over one hour the margins were tight at the top for this 4x5k race. Consistent times are the key to success and CONAC certainly achieved this with Ash Harrell leading the team off with a top 10 time of 15 min 8 seconds. This was followed up by Logan Smith (15:45), Alex Dunbar (15:47) and Tom Hook (15:23) bringing the team home.

All impressive performances to round off a great day of 10 races from under 13 to seniors.

Other notable performances came from the club’s under 17 women’s team achieving a well run fifth.

