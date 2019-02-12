Search

Dani Nimmock can feel form coming back as she targets more marathon success in Berlin

PUBLISHED: 11:21 07 March 2019 | UPDATED: 11:21 07 March 2019

Dani Nimmock in action at the Big Half in 2018. Picture: Dani Nimmock

Dani Nimmock in action at the Big Half in 2018. Picture: Dani Nimmock

Dani Nimmock feels back “in a strong place” as she targets more marathon success this year.

Dani Nimmock wins the Greater Manchester Marathon last year. Picture: Greater Manchester MarathonDani Nimmock wins the Greater Manchester Marathon last year. Picture: Greater Manchester Marathon

Nimmock enjoyed a breakthrough 2018, most notably winning the Greater Manchester Marathon in 2-38:22.

Her string of impressive performances, which included a time of 33:44 at the Telford 10K and 74:13 at the Big Half earned her an England vest as she competed for her country at the Lillebaelt Half Marathon in May and the Frankfurt Marathon in October.

However, the heavy schedule in the second half of the year came at a price as she had to nurse herself through to make the start line in Frankfurt.

In hindsight the second marathon was perhaps a bridge too far for the 28-year-old although she has no regrets.

Dani Nimmock in cross country action at the Norfolk Championships. Picture: Denise BradleyDani Nimmock in cross country action at the Norfolk Championships. Picture: Denise Bradley

“I was having to get through three different injuries going into Frankfurt and it meant that I was having to cut back on my training in the build-up to the marathon,” she said.

“Considering I was only 30 seconds off my time in Manchester, when I felt in the shape of my life, I was really happy with the result.

“I just couldn’t pass up the opportunity to wear an England vest but I was probably putting a little bit too much pressure on myself.”

Nimmock is skipping the spring marathon season and is targeting the Berlin Marathon in September. It has taken a bit of pressure off, allowing her to consider a longer build-up that she hopes will lead to another stand-out performance in the mould of Manchester.

In the meantime she has enjoyed lacing up her cross country spikes and was part of the CoNAC team that earned third place at the National Cross Country Championships in the senior ladies category.

“I’ve started to do a bit more cross country this year, which I’ve not had a full season of since 2011,” said Nimmock, who combines being an elite runner with being the head of Exhibitions for the London Marathon. “I’ve really enjoyed it and helping CoNAC to third place at the nationals was great.

“By targeting an autumn marathon it has given me a chance to fully recover and get prepared mentally to go again.

“I’ve been really focusing on the conditioning work – prehabing as much as I can. I really want to get my speed back and I’m really excited about it. I feel in a strong place again.”

Nimmock has been selected to compete for England at the Parelloop 10K in Holland later this month alongside Jess Piassecki (Stockport Harriers), Lucy Crookes (Leeds City) and Danielle Hodgkinson (Wallsend).

Before that though she is competing in the Big Half this weekend although she admits it is something of a voyage into the unknown.

“I don’t really know what to expect. I have not done the same sort of training (as I did last year) but I’m still hoping to PB and break 74 minutes.

“It’s also going to help my 10K time as well to get that endurance work in.”

