Search

Advanced search

Issue 10 of PinkUn out now
Gallery

City of Norwich Half Marathon: can you see yourself on our video?

PUBLISHED: 14:37 07 April 2019 | UPDATED: 14:37 07 April 2019

Piers Arnold, centre, takes first place in the City of Norwich Half Marathon, with Dominic Blake, left, second, and Matt Spencer third Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Piers Arnold, centre, takes first place in the City of Norwich Half Marathon, with Dominic Blake, left, second, and Matt Spencer third Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

City of Norwich runners took the big prizes in the rain-soaked 34th running of the City of Norwich Half Marathon.

Piers Arnold wins the City of Norwich Half Marathon Picture: DENISE BRADLEYPiers Arnold wins the City of Norwich Half Marathon Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Piers Arnold won the men’s race in a personal best time of 1:07:41, almost five seconds clear of Reepham Road Runners’ Dominic Blake (1:12:53) with Bungay Black Dog Running Club’s Matt Spencer in third (1:14:30).

Mabel Beckett retained the women’s crown, finishing in 1:20:11, ahead of Waveney Valley’s Sam Lines (1:21:30) and Taunton visitor Kate Drew.

Runners preparing for a dry race were disappointed – as 1,727 of them lined up at the start at the Norfolk Showground, the misty conditions gave way to rain which worsened as the race went on – but began to clear just as the first runners headed for home.

It mattered little to Arnold, who won the race two years ago but missed out last year because it was so close to the London Marathon.

Mabel Beckett, winner of the women's City of Norwich Half Marathon Picture: DENISE BRADLEYMabel Beckett, winner of the women's City of Norwich Half Marathon Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

This time, with the capital event three weeks away, it proved a perfect warm-up as Arnold led the entire way and won by a country mile.

“It was easier than I thought it would be,” said Arnold, whose time beat his previous best of 1:10:14 set at the same event three years ago.

“I have got London in three weeks so I was planning on going off a bit slower. After the first mile it felt really smooth so I just kind of kept going with it.

“I know a lot of the other guys and they are all going through their own things – a lot of people were focusing on getting a good last session before London.

Dominic Blake leaps for joy after coming second in the City of Norwich Half Marathon. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYDominic Blake leaps for joy after coming second in the City of Norwich Half Marathon. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

“I am really pleased with my time, I didn’t expect it. I probably went out a bit faster than I maybe should have because it felt good. I haven’t PB-ed in so long it felt it would maybe be a bit of a waste not to go for it.”

Beckett’s time was also a personal best – although she was outside of her target.

“The target in my head was to get under 80 minutes and it was 80;11, but it is a massive, massive PB, by about a minute and a half so I am really, really happy. It was chucking it down all the way until the last mile when the sun came out.”

“It has been a good day,” said race director Hugh McGill.

Runners in the City of Norwich Half Marathon in the rain. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYRunners in the City of Norwich Half Marathon in the rain. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

“The race went smoothly, no problems and we are very pleased.

The number of starters was around 100 down on usual, with a total entry list of around 2,500.

The City of Norwich Half Marathon medals. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe City of Norwich Half Marathon medals. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Runners in the City of Norwich Half Marathon in the rain. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYRunners in the City of Norwich Half Marathon in the rain. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Reflections of runners in the City of Norwich Half Marathon in the rain. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYReflections of runners in the City of Norwich Half Marathon in the rain. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Runners in the City of Norwich Half Marathon in the rain. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYRunners in the City of Norwich Half Marathon in the rain. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Runners in the City of Norwich Half Marathon in the rain. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYRunners in the City of Norwich Half Marathon in the rain. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Runners in the City of Norwich Half Marathon in the rain. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYRunners in the City of Norwich Half Marathon in the rain. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Runners in the City of Norwich Half Marathon in the rain. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYRunners in the City of Norwich Half Marathon in the rain. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Runners in the City of Norwich Half Marathon in the rain. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYRunners in the City of Norwich Half Marathon in the rain. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Runners in the City of Norwich Half Marathon in the rain. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYRunners in the City of Norwich Half Marathon in the rain. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Runners in the City of Norwich Half Marathon in the rain. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYRunners in the City of Norwich Half Marathon in the rain. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Runners in the City of Norwich Half Marathon in the rain. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYRunners in the City of Norwich Half Marathon in the rain. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Runners in the City of Norwich Half Marathon in the rain. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYRunners in the City of Norwich Half Marathon in the rain. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Runners in the City of Norwich Half Marathon in the rain. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYRunners in the City of Norwich Half Marathon in the rain. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Runners in the City of Norwich Half Marathon in the rain. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYRunners in the City of Norwich Half Marathon in the rain. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Spectators cheer on runners in the City of Norwich Half Marathon. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYSpectators cheer on runners in the City of Norwich Half Marathon. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Spectators cheer on runners in the City of Norwich Half Marathon. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYSpectators cheer on runners in the City of Norwich Half Marathon. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Runners in the City of Norwich Half Marathon in the rain. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYRunners in the City of Norwich Half Marathon in the rain. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Runners in the City of Norwich Half Marathon in the rain. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYRunners in the City of Norwich Half Marathon in the rain. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Runners in the City of Norwich Half Marathon in the rain. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYRunners in the City of Norwich Half Marathon in the rain. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Runners in the City of Norwich Half Marathon in the rain. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYRunners in the City of Norwich Half Marathon in the rain. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Runners in the City of Norwich Half Marathon in the rain. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYRunners in the City of Norwich Half Marathon in the rain. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Runners in the City of Norwich Half Marathon in the rain. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYRunners in the City of Norwich Half Marathon in the rain. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Runners in the City of Norwich Half Marathon in the rain. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYRunners in the City of Norwich Half Marathon in the rain. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Runners in the City of Norwich Half Marathon in the rain. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYRunners in the City of Norwich Half Marathon in the rain. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Runners in the City of Norwich Half Marathon in the rain. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYRunners in the City of Norwich Half Marathon in the rain. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Runners in the City of Norwich Half Marathon in the rain. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYRunners in the City of Norwich Half Marathon in the rain. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Most Read

Nursery team left ‘devastated’ by Ofsted judgement

Ofsted logo

Norwich church hall built in wrong place served with new enforcement notice

The new church hall extension at Bowthorpe Road Methodist Church. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

WATCH: Theme park rollercoaster ride carrying a dozen people malfunctions on first day of new season

A rollercoaster at Pleasurewood Hills, Lowestoft, had to be evacuated. Picture: Archant Library

Grieving mother’s shock after daughter’s ‘wake’ is cancelled by pub the day before the funeral

Annie Smith with her daughters Miranda (left) and Olivia. Picture: Sara Lock

Doctor Who actor Matt Smith praises Prince Philip’s ‘amazing’ attitude after Norfolk crash

Matt Smith has praised the Duke of Edinburgh, saying he showed an unflappable attitude after his car crash in Norfolk. Picture: Ian West/PA Wire

Most Read

Travellers move onto city car park

Travellers have moved onto St Crispins car park in Norwich. Picture: Archant

The little-known story of the Norfolk woman who survived the Titanic but never went near water again

May Howard from North Walsham who was aboard the ill-fated Titanic is the subject of a new exhibition at North Walsham Heritage Centre. Picture: John Balls

Norwich hotel in liquidation after failing to pay staff for “some time”

St Giles House Hotel has gone into liquidation. Picture: Archant

Man’s body found on Norfolk industrial estate

Woodland Park Industrial Estate. PIC: Peter Walsh

Motorcyclist suffers “serious injuries” after Sprowston crash

Police were called to Wroxham Road at 3.45pm today (Friday, April 5) to reports of a collision between a motorbike and a car. Photo: Marc Betts

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

WATCH: Theme park rollercoaster ride carrying a dozen people malfunctions on first day of new season

A rollercoaster at Pleasurewood Hills, Lowestoft, had to be evacuated. Picture: Archant Library

Doctor Who actor Matt Smith praises Prince Philip’s ‘amazing’ attitude after Norfolk crash

Matt Smith has praised the Duke of Edinburgh, saying he showed an unflappable attitude after his car crash in Norfolk. Picture: Ian West/PA Wire

Nursery team left ‘devastated’ by Ofsted judgement

Ofsted logo

Paddy Davitt verdict: A coronation without the crown prince beckons

Daniel Farke mulls over what next after Emi Buendia's red card in Norwich City's 4-0 win over QPR Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

‘I fell in love with the place’- photographer captures stunning images of Norfolk village

The Northern Lights at Thornham taken in 2016. Photo: Gary Pearson
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists