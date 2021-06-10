News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Sport

Linnets announce defender exit

Author Picture Icon

Chris Lakey

Published: 1:58 PM June 10, 2021   
Chris Smith has left King's Lynn Town

Chris Smith has left King's Lynn Town - Credit: Ian Burt

King's Lynn Town have parted company with defender Chris Smith.

The former Ipswich Town player leaves The Walks by mutual consent as manager Ian Culverhouse continues his summer overhaul ahead of the new National League campaign.

Smith, 23, joined Lynn in July 2019, following his release from Ipswich, where he had spent most of his career.

He made 20 appearances in his first season as he helped Lynn win promotion from National League North
He was released by Ipswich at the end of the 2018–19 season and went on  to make 20 appearance for the Linnets in 2019-20 and a further 27 starts last season.


You may also want to watch:

King's Lynn Town FC
King's Lynn News
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Tony Travers and Sheila Endresz say they are shocked and overwhelmed by a right of way application.

Neighbours claim 'witch-hunt' from walkers after enclosing their gardens

Sarah Hussain

person
Varian and Natalie Bush, Cley Windmill Norfolk

Couple buy famous landmark £3m windmill

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
Cromer road residents brand bus lane plans "ridiculous"

Bus lane plans branded 'ridiculous' by residents

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
Empty stands at Carrow Road. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

'A PR disaster'-Canaries fans blast new sponsor's social media content

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus