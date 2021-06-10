Linnets announce defender exit

Published: 1:58 PM June 10, 2021

King's Lynn Town have parted company with defender Chris Smith.

The former Ipswich Town player leaves The Walks by mutual consent as manager Ian Culverhouse continues his summer overhaul ahead of the new National League campaign.

Smith, 23, joined Lynn in July 2019, following his release from Ipswich, where he had spent most of his career.

He made 20 appearances in his first season as he helped Lynn win promotion from National League North

He was released by Ipswich at the end of the 2018–19 season and went on to make 20 appearance for the Linnets in 2019-20 and a further 27 starts last season.



