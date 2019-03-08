Search

Chase Davis finishing a poor season in impressive fashion

PUBLISHED: 06:00 11 October 2019

The Barnham Broom quartet of Jill Devlin, Linda Asker, Bet Dennett and Penny Humberstone who won the recent NCLGA County Waltz competition at Bawburgh Picture: CHRISSIE OWENS

Archant

Chase Davis is finishing what has been, in his own words, a mediocre season on a high note.

Jason and Alison Groat celebrate a second successive win in the Marston�s Beer Autumn Classic Picture: TONY RUSHMERJason and Alison Groat celebrate a second successive win in the Marston�s Beer Autumn Classic Picture: TONY RUSHMER

The Eaton professional ended his 2019 PGA East region campaign by finishing tied second in the KJW Millbrook Masters in Bedfordshire.

And closer to home he also played some excellent golf at Sprowston Manor to win the Norfolk PGA Matchplay title.

Davis produced his best performance in an Order of Merit event this year by shooting two-under-par for 36 holes at The Millbrook. He fired level par on the opening day before surging up the field with a second round 70.

His day two effort was packed with five birdies but he wasn't able to rein in Jason Levermore (Little Channels Golf Centre) who ran out a three-shot winner.

"I was very pleased to finish that way after quite a mediocre season," said Davis. "The key for me was a positive mindset and a slight change within my routine.

"I made birdies on nine, 10 and 11 on the second day which put me to three-under - I just couldn't sneak another one late on to challenge Levers."

Davis' share of second spot lifted him to 12th in the final Order of Merit rankings, which Levermore topped for a sixth time.

Bawburgh's Mark Spooner finished with a total of 149 (74, 75).

The closing stages of the Norfolk PGA event saw four players battle it out for the title.

In the morning, Lee Patterson (Royal Cromer) nicked a tight one up win over Ryan Pudney (Mundesley) while Davis, who in the previous round had beaten three times champion Nic Cains (Swaffham), managed to overcome Morgan Thompson (Royal Norwich).

In the afternoon Pudney beat Morgan 3&2 to claim third place and Davis saw off Patterson 4&2 to secure the overall title. All four competitors commented on how well the course played and that the greens were excellent.

Both finalists are now level on 29 points in the Order of Merit table although there are still six more events to be played, the first of which is being staged at Eaton today.

The other dates are: October 24 (King's Lynn), November 15 (Royal Cromer), November 22 (Hunstanton), December 5 (Sheringham) and December 13 (Great Yarmouth & Caister).

Autumn Classic

They may be based in Norfolk but Jason and Alison Groat proved their love of golf in Suffolk with a second successive triumph in the Marston's Beer Autumn Classic.

Groat (Denver Golf Club) and his wife notched up 85 points - just as they did a year ago - over two days at Felixstowe Ferry and Woodbridge. That tally was good enough to retain the title as they finished two points clear at the summit.

Groat said: "We're both so happy to have defended it. We're amazed because it's so difficult to win these events. But we just work well as a team. Ali plays to her strengths, I play to mine and together we dovetail well."

Andrew Robinson (Felixstowe Ferry) and Amanda Norman were second with 83 points while Nathan Day (The Millbrook) and Rob Brightman were a further point back in third.

Youth internationals

Hunstanton Golf Club is playing host to a couple of youth international matches this weekend.

England's boys and girls teams are both taking on their Irish counterparts on the testing links course.

"Hunstanton is a terrific venue and proved as much when it hosted the Carris Trophy a few years ago. I'm sure the boys and girls will love the course," said performance manager Stephen Burnett.

The format for the matches will be two rounds of foursomes on day one and singles on day two.

New Gillieson date

Sunday's torrential rain forced the cancellation of the Gillieson Cup final between Dereham and Royal West Norfolk at Thetford.

The new date for the NCLGA's team event is Saturday, November 2, with the first pairs teeing off at 10am.

