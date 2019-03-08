Chase Davis making his mark after switch to Eaton Golf Club

Chase Davis is now playing out of Eaton after a long spell at Sprowston Manor Picture: TONY RUSHMER Archant

Chase Davis has made a big impact since joining Eaton as a teaching professional - not least with the club's junior section.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

King's Lynn member Kwai Li has recorded his first hole in one. His shot to remember came in the Monday Morning roll-up at the 16th hole, with his seven iron taking one bounce before finding the bottom of the cup. He thanked Jeremy Allen for sponsoring hole in ones with celebrations at the clubhouse Picture: CLUB King's Lynn member Kwai Li has recorded his first hole in one. His shot to remember came in the Monday Morning roll-up at the 16th hole, with his seven iron taking one bounce before finding the bottom of the cup. He thanked Jeremy Allen for sponsoring hole in ones with celebrations at the clubhouse Picture: CLUB

Davis, who spent four years working at Sprowston Manor, decided it was time for a fresh challenge at the end of last year and made the short move across Norwich.

Davis has wasted little time in creating a favourable impression, playing a major part in building up the junior ranks.

"I think when I started they had about 13 or 14 juniors on the books," he said. "I think there's now 50, which is good. I do two structured sessions on a Sunday morning (9-10am, 10.15- 11.15am) and then have a standard roll up (11.30am-12.30pm). Anyone can attend and we use the Golf Foundation passport scheme which is good. Each child gets a booklet and every week is different. They learn about everything to do with golf, really."

The members are also likely to see Davis out on the course on a regular basis. Through the season he is planning to team up with several from the membership at pro-ams within the East region and those will form just part of his competitive season. He has already qualified for the £78,000 Titleist and FootJoy PGA Professionals' Championship at Hunstanton from June 18-21 and has an exemption through to the English PGA Championship at Bowood in July.

He also has his sights set on securing a maiden regional Order of Merit triumph after a string of near misses. He said: "Hopefully I can get one under the belt this year."

Seacroft Foursomes

Norfolk's season continued with a solid performance at the Eastern Inter Counties Foursomes at Seacroft.

In dry but breezy conditions, with the firm greens offering some defence to the links, Simon Clark's team finished fourth with 21½ points, five and a half adrift of winners Leicestershire and Rutland after being joint leaders going into the final.

After the first morning Norfolk stood at the top of the leaderboard with seven points after victories over Bedfordshire and Berks, Bucks & Oxon.

The afternoon session proved disappointing however, with the county overpowered by the eventual winners and the hosts Lincolnshire while recording only two and a half points.

A fog delay on Sunday did not hold the county back as all the pairs produced stunning golf to take nine and a half points from a maximum 10 from Cambridgeshire and Essex in one of their finest foursomes performances for many years.

Overall victory was within their grasp at that stage but matches against Suffolk and Northamptonshire saw a disappointing return of two and a half points.

You may also want to watch:

Points by pairings: George Morris and Ben Rawsthorne 4.5, Simon Clark and Warren Bates 3, Jon Baker Odlin and Jamie Smith 4.5, Thomas Nudd and Carl Green 4, Iain Yule and Kale Heath 5.5.

Gillieson Cup

Defending champions Dunston Hall and last year's runners-up Barnham Broom are both through to the second round of the Norfolk Ladies' Gillieson Cup competition after 3-0 wins.

First round results: Barnham Broom won 3-0 at Hunstanton, Middleton Hall won 2-1 at Eaton, Dereham won 2-1 at Sprowston Manor, Wensum Valley beat Great Yarmouth & Caister 2-1, Bawburgh beat Feltwell 2-1, Royal West Norfolk beat Richmond Park 3-0, Dunston Hall beat Costessey Park 3-0, Royal Cromer beat Mundesley 2-1, Heacham Manor beat King's Lynn 3-0, Sheringham beat Thetford 3-0.

Web.com Tour

Norfolk's Will Harrold produced his best performance yet on the second tier Web.com Tour in the United States - but it could easily have been even better.

The Sheringham professional took his season's earnings above the $10,000 dollar mark with a tied 27th finish at the Knoxville Open in Tennessee, after being in the top 10 going into the final day.

Eight under after rounds of 68, 66 and 69 he had to settle for a final round of 74, with bogeys on the final two holes costing him money.

Wee Wonders

The annual Wee Wonders competition aimed at giving the very youngest players the opportunity of competing at a national level celebrates its 25th anniversary this year.

Regional qualifiers for the grand final in Scotland in August are now taking place, with the East competition taking place at Great Yarmouth and Caister on Saturday, June 8. The entry fee is £9 and more information can be obtained by calling 01493 728699.

Charity Day

The Ryston Hall Landlord's Charity Day at Ryston Park attracted a field of 44, with Nick Denny, Steve Dickinson, Andy Penketwhan and Peter Gough taking first place. The competition £1,240 raised for the Swan Youth Project in Downham Market.