'Forever an Olympian': Charley Davison bows out at Tokyo games

Mark Boggis

Published: 12:55 PM July 29, 2021    Updated: 1:20 PM July 29, 2021
Britain's Charley-Sian Davison, right, exchanges punches with China's Chang Yuan during their women'

Britain's Charley-Sian Davison, right, exchanges punches with China's Chang Yuan during their women's flyweight 51-kg boxing match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, July 29, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. - Credit: AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

Talented Lowestoft boxer Charley Davison's Olympic dream has ended after a narrow defeat to the number two seed at the Tokyo Games.

Chinese boxer Yuan Chang took the unanimous verdict from the five judges to seal a place in the flyweight quarter-finals.

Victory came after pundits at ringside had Davison down as winning the last round - which included a big left hand punch that rocked Chang and saw her stumble to the canvas - and also the final minute of the second round at the Kokugikan Arena in Tokyo.

But it was Chang that took the decision - with scores of 29-28 on four scorecards in her favour - to secure a quarter final clash with Bulgarian Krasteva on Sunday.

There is however plenty of pride in the 27-year-old mother-of-three's performances on her Olympic debut.

GB Boxing tweeted: "Following defeat to the number two seed, the super mum exits Tokyo 2020 at the last 16 stage. 

"What a story, what a journey, forever an Olympian."

