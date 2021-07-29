'Forever an Olympian': Charley Davison bows out at Tokyo games
Talented Lowestoft boxer Charley Davison's Olympic dream has ended after a narrow defeat to the number two seed at the Tokyo Games.
Chinese boxer Yuan Chang took the unanimous verdict from the five judges to seal a place in the flyweight quarter-finals.
Victory came after pundits at ringside had Davison down as winning the last round - which included a big left hand punch that rocked Chang and saw her stumble to the canvas - and also the final minute of the second round at the Kokugikan Arena in Tokyo.
But it was Chang that took the decision - with scores of 29-28 on four scorecards in her favour - to secure a quarter final clash with Bulgarian Krasteva on Sunday.
There is however plenty of pride in the 27-year-old mother-of-three's performances on her Olympic debut.
GB Boxing tweeted: "Following defeat to the number two seed, the super mum exits Tokyo 2020 at the last 16 stage.
"What a story, what a journey, forever an Olympian."
