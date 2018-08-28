Search

Advanced search

Charles Allen: There’s nothing wrong with challenging the status quo

PUBLISHED: 12:23 10 December 2018 | UPDATED: 12:23 10 December 2018

There's nothing wrong with challenging the status quo, says Charles Allen. Picture: Mark Hewlett Photography

There's nothing wrong with challenging the status quo, says Charles Allen. Picture: Mark Hewlett Photography

© 2013 Mark Hewlett

I’m sure many of you will have read Mark Armstrong’s recent EDP article which, in my opinion, raised some important questions about the Norfolk running scene.

I found reading the range of responses equally interesting with people from a variety of running backgrounds getting involved in what became, on the whole, a very passionate debate.

Personally, I like articles that ask the difficult questions and challenge the status quo. That make us question the way we are doing things. Improvements to our practice as a running club and/or health professional can only be strengthened when we are prepared to listen to feedback, really challenge ourselves to be better and, at times, learn from the success of others.

One thing that came to mind for me, in reading both the article and the responses, was that we also need to raise the debate on what it means for clubs and health professionals to fulfil their duty of care. There are many passionate and dedicated professionals and volunteers out there helping to run and coach at running clubs across the county. I recognise that the professional versus volunteer balance is always going to be a hard one to strike and that these people are often central to the club’s existence. But for me the debate around duty of care is less about who is running things and more about how things are being run.

A few of the questions I would like to see discussed are these;

- Are club across the county doing everything they can to understand the ‘physical activity readiness’ of new members? Do new members have to complete a Par-Q for example?

- Are all coaches (voluntary or professional) qualified in, at least, basic first aid?

- How are clubs going beyond what they are required to do under the terms of their insurance to ensure that the environment being offered is as safe as possible?

- What advice on medical issues and training injury diagnosis is being offered? Are those offering this really qualified to do so?

I’m not saying that some clubs haven’t got this right, I am saying that I believe more needs to be done in this area. Club committees and members need to be encouraged to continually challenge the way structures, policies and procedures are aligned to their duty of care. And in doing so, ensure that all our clubs are providing safe, fun and engaging places for people to come together.

Latest from the EDP

Updated Man in his 20s dies after crashing Mercedes into tree

The B1332 Norwich Road at Hedenham, where a man in his 20s died after crashing into a tree.

Updated The Norwich City Debate – Join Paddy and Michael from 1pm

Marco Stiepermann remains one of the surprise packages of a surprising Norwich City season. Our latest online debate is ready to tackle that and more. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

A Norfolk chief executive pulls out of buying a £600,000 penthouse after being told he couldn’t get a mortgage

Conisford Court, Norwich where 26 apartments went up for sale in May. Four, including the penthouse, remain for sale. Pic: www.savills.com

The 16 cones that sparked severe rush hour delays in Norwich

A closed bus lay-by contributed to hour-long delays. Photo: Dan Grimmer

Stolen Audi set alight and found burnt out more than 10 miles away

Picture: Ian Burt.

Live

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

EDP Sport

Sport Opinion

View all EDP Columnists

Updated The Norwich City Debate – Join Paddy and Michael from 1pm

Michael Bailey
Marco Stiepermann remains one of the surprise packages of a surprising Norwich City season. Our latest online debate is ready to tackle that and more. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Opinion Michael Bailey: Farke time, Carrow Roard and Norwich City’s key couple – Six things learned from beating brave Bolton

michael bailey
Nothing can wipe the smile off faces at Norwich City, as Championship win number 13 of the season arrived against Bolton to maintain the Canaries' stunning campaign to date. Pictures: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Opinion Another assist and plenty of bright sparks before defensive wobbles on busy day for Aarons

David Freezer
City youngster Max Aarons runs to celebrate with Teemu Pukki after the late winner against Bolton Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Video ANALYSIS: Watch Michael Bailey’s video verdict as Norwich City deliver another dramatic win

Michael Bailey
Norwich City correspondent Michael Bailey delivers his verdict as the Championship leaders somehow bag another three points, this time off Bolton.

Opinion ‘Something special brewing’ – City legend among fans delighted by late winner against Bolton

David Freezer
Teemu Pukki roars in delight after firing home City's winner against Bolton Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Most Read Sport

Opinion Michael Bailey: Farke time, Carrow Roard and Norwich City’s key couple – Six things learned from beating brave Bolton

Nothing can wipe the smile off faces at Norwich City, as Championship win number 13 of the season arrived against Bolton to maintain the Canaries' stunning campaign to date. Pictures: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Video Norwich City transfer rumours: Canaries track coveted Drogheda United prospect

Simon Power was recruited by Norwich City from the League of Ireland. Could there be another arrival next month? Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Video ‘I have never felt this feeling before’ – Norwich City star pinching himself at Championship rise

Marco Stiepermann celebrates scoring his first Norwich City league goal at Carrow Road - and what should have been the decisive strike against Bolton. Rarely are things that simple. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Video Pukki Power. Norwich City hotshot still makes headlines despite his ‘worst display’

Teemu Pukki was again centre stage in dramatic fashion with a stoppage time winner against Bolton Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Opinion Paddy Davitt verdict: More Matrix than Pirates of the Caribbean

Another pulsating Norwich City comeback complete after Teemu Pukki rifles a 93rd minute winner to beat Bolton Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 8°C

min temp: -0°C

Five-day forecast

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists