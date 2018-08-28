Search

Advanced search

Breckland share out the silverware as riders celebrate 2018 successes

PUBLISHED: 16:22 13 November 2018

Mark Richards receiving the Eastern Road Race League (ERRL) shield from League Co-ordinator Joan Potts Picture: CHRIS THORNTON)

Mark Richards receiving the Eastern Road Race League (ERRL) shield from League Co-ordinator Joan Potts Picture: CHRIS THORNTON)

Archant

While Norfolk cyclists took in the news that the National Road Championships are to be held here in 2019, the pleasures of club life continue to light up the shortening days.

At the CC Breckland dinner, from left, President Malcolm Potter, guest of honour Alice Lethbridge, Service Shield winner Don Saunders Picture: MARK FAIRHEADAt the CC Breckland dinner, from left, President Malcolm Potter, guest of honour Alice Lethbridge, Service Shield winner Don Saunders Picture: MARK FAIRHEAD

Over 40 members and friends of Cycle Club Breckland dined at Watton to celebrate their prize winners and hear national 100-mile and 12-hour record holder Alice Lethbridge propose the toast to the club.

The Jubilee Trophy for Service to the Club went to Don Saunders while Clubman of the Year was Roger Sayers. The major portion of the time-trial awards was shared between Dave Green, Adam Cross and Mark Fairhead. The Breckland club scene has apparently been so peaceful this year that the trophies for Stirrers and Half-Wheelers remained in the cupboard.

Next morning any hangovers were brushed aside for the club hill climb and freewheeling competition at Honingham. Paul Fuller of VC Norwich climbed fastest while Don Saunders went down furthest

Members of the Great Yarmouth-based DAP CC team were in Essex as 2018 Champion Club of the Eastern Road Race League. The club topped the standings with 388 points with seven team members contributing points: Mark Richards, Harley Matthews, Morris Bacon, Andrew Taylor, Charles Jones, Joshua Andrews and Louis Julian. Norfolk clubs Strada Sport and VC Norwich were second and seventh respectively.

There was a variety of headgear on display at the CC Breckland Hill Climb Picture: MARK FAIRHEADThere was a variety of headgear on display at the CC Breckland Hill Climb Picture: MARK FAIRHEAD

Mark Richards also had an individual award as ERRL Circuit Race Champion, won at the Southend Wheelers Criteriums at Hog Hill in September.

Jim Bradford of Cambridge CC was top of the rider standings, but DAP CC members packed the next three placings with Richards (186 points), Matthews (178), and Morris Bacon (169). Other Norfolk roadmen in the top 10 were Thomas Heal (Strada Sport, fifth), Charlie Wright (Strada, seventh) and Andy Taylor, then riding for VC Norwich, ninth.

In National Trophy cyclo-cross at the South of England Showground in Sussex, Florence Barnet (King’s Lynn CC) was eighth in the U14 Girls and sister Bethany 11th in the U16s. Norwich’s Jimmy Piper, with young League riders Cam Hurst and Jack Parrish as pit-men, was eighth in the Vets 50-plus.

Topic Tags:

Latest from the EDP

Video ‘It frightened the life out of me’ - woman speaks out after nearly falling victim to £25,000 scam

Jan Ames received a phone call from a man claiming to be with BT, telling her that her account had been hacked and to go to her local bank to transfer �25,000. She got suspicious and wants to warn others of this particular scam. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Council boss: Why I sanctioned investigation into Tory councillor emails

Dr Wendy Thomson, who is leaving as managing director of Norfolk County Council at Christmas, sanctioned the email investigation. Photo: Archant

Video Norfolk angler John Wilson has died

Norfolk angler John Wilson has died at his home in Thailand. Pic: John Wilson

Norfolk student who died in shop explosion allegedly plotted to burn down building for insurance claim

Victims of the fatal explosion in Leicester, including Viktoria Ljevleva. PIC: Released by Leicestishire Police.

Climate change damaging male fertility, Norwich scientists find

Research into red flour beetles by University Of East Anglia scientists has found a link between climate change and fertility. Pic: University of East Anglia.

Live

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

EDP Sport

Sport Opinion

View all EDP Columnists

Opinion LISTEN: PinkUn Podcast #340 talks Millwall and Tampa with Davitt, Freezer and Hodgey

Michael Bailey
The PinkUn Norwich City Podcast returns to review the Canaries' stunning Millwall win and all the key talking points - with Michael Bailey joined by Paddy Davitt, Stuart Hodge and live from Tampa Bay, David Freezer.

Opinion Lee Payne: Miracle of Millwall is why fans invest in football

Lee Payne
City fans celebrate their astonishing victory against Millwall. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

The Norwich City Debate – Your questions answered

Michael Bailey
The Norwich City players and supporters lap up a stunning finale at Carrow Road against Millwall. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Opinion Michael Bailey: Lambert’s ghost, Germans, plan B and hotter than Tampa – Six things from Canaries’ Millwall roar

michael bailey
Teemu Pukki lifts the ball beyond Ben Amos, and Carrow Road is braced to explode - Norwich City's victory over Millwall will live long in the memory. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Opinion ‘Just imagine if we scored goals in the first half too’ – Fans react to Norwich City’s late, late Lions show

Michael Bailey
The faces say it all as Norwich City fans celebrate victory over Millwall at Carrow Road. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Most Read Sport

Report suggests Premier League side are keen to poach Canaries chief

Norwich City sporting director Stuart Webber at Carrow Road Picture: Sonya Duncan

Tampa Tour: Stuart Webber on the challenges ahead to keep Norwich City flying high

Norwich City have travelled to Tampa for warm weather training, with sporting director Stuart Webber pictured second from left Picture: Archant

Tampa Tour: Stuart Webber keen to play it cool

Norwich City sporting director Stuart Webber wants to stay in the moment after moving top of the Championship Picture: Denise Bradley

Video Can Norwich City’s next wave emulate James Maddison and Jamal Lewis ahead of Athletic Bilbao cup bow?

Timi Odusina and Alfie Payne (pictured right) have already had a little taste of the first team set up Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Tampa Tour: Plenty for Canaries to smile about as Florida break begins

Norwich City were greeted at Tampa International Airport by cheersleaders from local ice hockey team the Tampa Bay Lightning Picture: Archant
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

Show Job Lists