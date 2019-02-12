VeloVelocity claim a clean sweep at Breckland 10-miler
PUBLISHED: 16:15 05 March 2019 | UPDATED: 16:15 05 March 2019
Archant
Ben Stancombe and Stuart Fairweather led a VeloVelocity one-two-three in the season-opening CC Breckland 10-mile time trial at Hingham.
Stancombe finished in 20:33, Fairweather in 21:17 while Daniel Bloy completed the clean sweep with 21:18.
Stancombe is a technician working on Lightning jets at RAF Marham, so is well familiar with the shape of things that go fast through the air – and is noticeably better than almost all his rivals at getting an aerodynamic position on his bike. That must have helped on the longer outward leg, where riders faced a brisk head/cross wind.
Women’s winner was Cindy Berry (Pedal Power Ipswich) who covered the revised Hingham to Watton and back course in 24:26.
Competitors noticeably taking a step up the results included Dan Blackburn (VC Norwich fifth in 21:41) and Nick Partridge, now with Lowestoft club VC Baracchi, who was sixth with 21:45.
The opening round of the Eastern Road Race League saw Tim Torrie (Vitus Pro Cycling) win a rain-swept Crest Road Race near Saffron Walden. Strada Sport’s Ben Beynon made an early attack and was in a lead group of three.
Meanwhile, Torrie escaped from a disintegrating bunch in company of Seb Herrod (Strada). Torrie was able to ride right past the lead group and came up the long finish hill out of Littlebury nearly half a minute clear of Beynon, who took second.
Essex Roads strongman Colin Lewis was third with Herrod fourth. Mike Auger (13th) was top Iceni Velo finisher, ahead of Andy Lyons (API/Metrow).
The Great Yarmouth-based DAP team contested the high-ranking Severn Bridge Road Race and their Morris Bacon took sixth place – and more ranking points than the winner of the Crest race. Bungay rider Bacon got in a chasing group of five and eventually made it to the lead group.
Three riders, including eventual winner Alex Richardson, got away from this and Bacon took sixth after a sorting out among the other leaders on the final climb.
Team-mate Freddie Pett who took nine points for his 14th place described the conditions: “Pouring with rain, wind strengthening every lap – loved it!”