VeloVelocity claim a clean sweep at Breckland 10-miler

Tom Carroll, fastest from the promoting CC Breckland. Pusher-off Don Saunders keeps a look-out Picture: Fergus Muir Archant

Ben Stancombe and Stuart Fairweather led a VeloVelocity one-two-three in the season-opening CC Breckland 10-mile time trial at Hingham.

John Swindells, top Iceni Velo finisher, powers down the final mile at the CC Breckland 10 Picture: Fergus Muir John Swindells, top Iceni Velo finisher, powers down the final mile at the CC Breckland 10 Picture: Fergus Muir

Stancombe finished in 20:33, Fairweather in 21:17 while Daniel Bloy completed the clean sweep with 21:18.

Stancombe is a technician working on Lightning jets at RAF Marham, so is well familiar with the shape of things that go fast through the air – and is noticeably better than almost all his rivals at getting an aerodynamic position on his bike. That must have helped on the longer outward leg, where riders faced a brisk head/cross wind.

Women’s winner was Cindy Berry (Pedal Power Ipswich) who covered the revised Hingham to Watton and back course in 24:26.

Competitors noticeably taking a step up the results included Dan Blackburn (VC Norwich fifth in 21:41) and Nick Partridge, now with Lowestoft club VC Baracchi, who was sixth with 21:45.

Winner Ben Stancombe in his exceptionally aerodynamic position at the CC Breckland 10 near Hingham Picture: NATURAL PHOTOGRAPHY Winner Ben Stancombe in his exceptionally aerodynamic position at the CC Breckland 10 near Hingham Picture: NATURAL PHOTOGRAPHY

The opening round of the Eastern Road Race League saw Tim Torrie (Vitus Pro Cycling) win a rain-swept Crest Road Race near Saffron Walden. Strada Sport’s Ben Beynon made an early attack and was in a lead group of three.

Meanwhile, Torrie escaped from a disintegrating bunch in company of Seb Herrod (Strada). Torrie was able to ride right past the lead group and came up the long finish hill out of Littlebury nearly half a minute clear of Beynon, who took second.

Essex Roads strongman Colin Lewis was third with Herrod fourth. Mike Auger (13th) was top Iceni Velo finisher, ahead of Andy Lyons (API/Metrow).

The Great Yarmouth-based DAP team contested the high-ranking Severn Bridge Road Race and their Morris Bacon took sixth place – and more ranking points than the winner of the Crest race. Bungay rider Bacon got in a chasing group of five and eventually made it to the lead group.

Suffolk rider Stuart Fairweather, second overall and fastest veteran at the CC Breckland 10 Picture: Fergus Muir Suffolk rider Stuart Fairweather, second overall and fastest veteran at the CC Breckland 10 Picture: Fergus Muir

Three riders, including eventual winner Alex Richardson, got away from this and Bacon took sixth after a sorting out among the other leaders on the final climb.

Team-mate Freddie Pett who took nine points for his 14th place described the conditions: “Pouring with rain, wind strengthening every lap – loved it!”