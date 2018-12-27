Search

Grant Holt to headline wrestling event at Carrow Road

27 December, 2018 - 11:41
Grant Holt ready for his wrestling match at Epic Studios. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Grant Holt ready for his wrestling match at Epic Studios. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

He recently triumphed in his first singles match and now Norwich City legend Grant Holt is to headline a wrestling event at Carrow Road.

The professional event will take place at the football club on Sunday June 2 and tickets are already on sale.

The former Canaries forward won the match by default earlier this month after his opponent was disqualified when a trio of other wrestlers stormed the ring and gave the 37-year-old some punishment.

Following the match Holt, who already had a taste of success after winning the WAW 40-man rumble earlier this year, tweeted: “Nice black eye and fat lip from last nights wrestling debut. Glad to get the win.”

Tickets for the event at Carrow Road in June are £15 and Norwich City season ticket holders can get reduced tickets for £10 for adults and £5 for under-18s.

Three 'baddie' wrestlers attack Grant Holt in and out of the ring during his wrestling match at Epic Studios. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

VIP seats are priced at £50, which includes a limited edition Fightmare T-shirt, while VIP ringside seats are £75 and also include signed photos of Grant Holt and the Knight family.

