End of era as cricket team captain stands down after 30 years

Teams from Saxlingham Gents and Sheppard's Flock before the friendly match. Outgoing Gents' captain Richard Pearson is pictured the front left with wicketkeeping pads on. Picture: Roger Ryan Archant

An era ended for a Norfolk cricket team as its captain stood down after 30 years - and marked the occasion by scoring the winning run in the final game.

Father and son Mark and Matt Riches, who played for Sheppard's Flock. Picture: Roger Ryan Father and son Mark and Matt Riches, who played for Sheppard's Flock. Picture: Roger Ryan

Richard Pearson has skippered Saxlingham Gents since the early 1990s and was saluted by both teams at the end of a friendly against Tim Sheppard’s Sheppard’s Flock.

He said he intended to keep playing for the Gents but would hand over the captaining responsibilities.

Pearson stroked a single to win the game as his team successfully chased down the Flock’s total of 144.

As always the traditional end of season friendly was played in good spirit, with several excellent catches, some good batting displays - as well as some slightly wayward bowling.

Ian Clarke top scored for the Flock, while Sam Daisley was the Gents’ top scorer.