End of era as cricket team captain stands down after 30 years
PUBLISHED: 08:56 10 September 2020 | UPDATED: 08:56 10 September 2020
Archant
An era ended for a Norfolk cricket team as its captain stood down after 30 years - and marked the occasion by scoring the winning run in the final game.
Richard Pearson has skippered Saxlingham Gents since the early 1990s and was saluted by both teams at the end of a friendly against Tim Sheppard’s Sheppard’s Flock.
He said he intended to keep playing for the Gents but would hand over the captaining responsibilities.
Pearson stroked a single to win the game as his team successfully chased down the Flock’s total of 144.
As always the traditional end of season friendly was played in good spirit, with several excellent catches, some good batting displays - as well as some slightly wayward bowling.
Ian Clarke top scored for the Flock, while Sam Daisley was the Gents’ top scorer.
