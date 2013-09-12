Captain’s View: Richard Bunting’s weekly look inside The Walks

Published: 11:50 PM September 12, 2013 Updated: 2:31 PM October 10, 2020

With our previous two Evo-Stik Premier Division games being at home the plan was to finish with the maximum points return of six – but it didn't work out as planned.

As a squad we knew that neither the result nor performance were acceptable last Tuesday against Grantham Town (1-1 draw in which George Thomson scored) so we all knew that it was vital, even at this early stage of the season, to pick up three points against Droylesden on Saturday.

We were in an hour earlier than normal at 12.15pm so that the gaffer (Gary Setchell) could go through some set plays and general parts of our game that he hasn't been happy with lately.

The fans don't see this side of what goes on and as a team we are usually very disciplined. But over the past few games we have let our standards slip.

The game itself at the weekend, in which we won 2-1, was a strange one.

Without really threatening our goal the visitors enjoyed loads of the ball during the first 45 minutes. We knew they were a footballing side but it took us by surprise just how much they wanted to play and move the ball around quickly.

Like I said earlier, our goal never came under much threat apart from when Jordy (Jordan Yong) read the danger well to clear off the line just on the stroke of half-time.

Following a few choice words at the break, from the gaffer, I felt we were much better in the second period and once we got the goal we knew there would only be one winner.

Gullers (Phil Gulliver) broke the deadlock and it was pleasing as we had worked on set plays before the game. Let's just put it down to manager's luck!

After some sloppy play from us we let Droylesden, or the Bloods are they are nicknamed, back into the game with an equaliser. It was disappointing to be pegged back.

But cometh the hour, cometh the man it was for us – so to speak.

Duffers (Rob Duffy) has been signed on for a few weeks now but because of his previous injury we have only seen him in training.

On Saturday we all saw what he will bring to the team and it didn't take him long to get off the mark at King's Lynn Town Football Club.

Less than a minute I'd guess as with his first and second touches in a Lynn shirt he gave us the lead and the three points we needed.

I have to admit it was a relief in the end to get the victory as we have dropped some silly points since the start of the season – especially with home draws against Stocksbridge Park Steels (3-3) and Grantham as discussed earlier.

We were back in action last night at Ryan Clarke's old club, Worksop Town.

By the time you are reading this in the paper we will have hopefully picked up some more points on the road and returned back from Babbage Way with something to show for our efforts.

On Saturday, we will have a nice break from the league as we host Cambridge City in the FA Cup. It's a first qualifying round game.

We had some memorable cup runs last season, most notably in the FA Trophy which we'll all never forget, so we all hope we can emulate that this campaign and pick up a win at the weekend.

After the game is finished we host Matlock Town, if we haven't got a replay, on Tuesday night.

