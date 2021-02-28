'I was trying to give everything, but my body just couldn’t do it' - brutal honesty from Linnets star

Published: 6:00 AM February 28, 2021

Cameron King continued his excellent form with a man of the match performance for King's Lynn Town against Weymouth - Credit: Ian Burt

Cameron King has credited former Norwich City physio Stuart Wardle for his stunning upturn in form - having asked to be left out of games as he struggled to make an impact at The Walks.

King made it two goals in two games for the Linnets against Weymouth on Saturday, but they were the icing on the cake of recent performances which have been straight out of the top drawer.

The former Canaries academy player – a star of the 2013 FA Youth Cup winning side – had struggled to make an impact at The Walks after returning last summer from Halifax, having enjoyed a brief spell at The Walks in the second half of the 2017-18 season.

King's Lynn Town boss Ian Culverhouse on the sidelines - Credit: Ian Burt

“I was trying to give everything, but my body just couldn’t do it,” said the 25-year-old. “I was at a low point over Christmas when I was offering nothing to the team and I was getting really frustrated and I wasn’t happy at all to be honest, and I just asked the gaffer, ‘can I just have a couple of weeks just to try and sort my mind out and get my body right?’

“The gaffer has always been patient with me, so I am just happy to be finally back, and fingers crossed I can keep doing it.”

It was team-mate Aaron Jones who put King on to former Canaries head physio Wardle.

“I wasn’t fit, I wasn’t myself at all,” he said. “I was struggling to get through training sessions without any pain.





Michal Gash in possession for King's Lynn Town against Weymouth - Credit: Ian Burt

“I had a couple of scans and I started working with a physio who used to work for the Norwich first team, Stuart Wardle, who is an expert on a lot of things. I have been working with him for the last two months and he’s massively helped in sorting a lot of my body out to get where I needed to be.

“I have to keep going with that and keep moving forward.

“He helped Jonesie on his first (ankle) injury and Jonesie actually texted me and said Stu had his own place on Norwich, go see him, and I went and saw him and he’s been brilliant for me and he has got me back fit so I can’t complain.

Kyle Callan-McFadden had a solid game at the heart of the King's Lynn Town defence against Weymouth - Credit: Ian Burt

“I feel good, this is the level I expect from myself. I was putting a lot of pressure on myself when I came here because I was good last year and when I came here I felt like I should be delivering every week and even from that first game against Yeovil, ever since then I hadn’t got my legs near where I wanted them to be.

“So now I have got to keep pushing and hopefully I can stay fit as long as I can.”

Lynn twice had to come from behind against Weymouth on Saturday, but King was involved in both equalisers, teeing up Tyler Denton for the first and then grabbing the second himself after a lovely exchange with Adam Marriott.

“We are disappointed not to get the three points,” he said. “I thought we did enough on the ball in the first half to be in front comfortably, just a couple of sloppy errors trying to overplay. But that is what you are going to get from us, we try to play, but sometimes we are our own worst enemy, we put the ball in bad areas.

Tyler Denton scored his first goal in King's Lynn Town colours - Credit: Ian Burt

“It was certainly frustrating. I thought we had done enough but it wasn’t to be and at the end of the day I think we take the point and move on.”

After the midweek 5-1 win over Barnet it took the tally for the week to 10 goals at The Walks and four points earned, leaving Lynn 20th in the table, one place above what is currently the drop zone, although it’s anyone’s guess how the relegation picture will play out.

“Hopefully we can start beating some of the bigger teams because I feel we are not that far away from putting in a good performance against one of them,” said King.

Lynn may have that opportunity on Tuesday night when they are scheduled to head to Notts County.