Cameron King's future in doubt at King's Lynn

Published: 7:33 PM May 1, 2021

Cameron King may have played his last game for King's Lynn Town.

Linnets boss Ian Culverhouse confirmed after Saturday's goalless draw with Maidenhead that King would not feature for the rest of the current National League campaign - and that a decision would have to be taken in the summer on his future with the club.

King suffered breathing difficulties in the early stages of last weekend's home game against Dagenham & Redbridge, and missed the home game against Stockport in midweek and the goalless draw with Maidenhead United.

"He's ruled out. He is waiting for tests and then we will know where to go from that when the results come back to us," said Culverhouse. "And we will to have a discussion after the season as well where we go with him.

"He has had such a stop-start season - it started right in pre-season where he felt something in his legs and it wasn't right, and it has been that way all the way through. He has come back and you have seen glimpses of the really good, talented lad that we know he is, but we haven't had that consistent run of games.

The 25-year-old is in us second spell at The Walks, having first joined in January 2018.

He joined Halifax the following summer but returned to Lynn last summer. he has started 18 league games this season.



