Search

Advanced search

'It angers me' - Former boxer Anthony Ogogo speaks out against homophobia

PUBLISHED: 11:23 08 September 2019 | UPDATED: 11:23 08 September 2019

Anthony Ogogo in action at Waterlane Leisure Centre in Lowestoft. Picture: Rob Butler WAW

Anthony Ogogo in action at Waterlane Leisure Centre in Lowestoft. Picture: Rob Butler WAW

Archant

Retired middlewieght boxer Anthony Ogogo has spoken out against homophobia after receiving hateful comments on social media after a family celebration.

Anthony Ogogo says he is 'looking on the bright side' after a minority of Twitter users criticised his sister's same-sex marriage. Picture: Courtesy of Anthony OgogoAnthony Ogogo says he is 'looking on the bright side' after a minority of Twitter users criticised his sister's same-sex marriage. Picture: Courtesy of Anthony Ogogo

In June, Ogogo, from Lowestoft, officiated at the wedding of his sister and her wife. Sharing a video to his Twitter profile, he said it was one of the proudest moments of his life.

But speaking to Sky Sports, the former champion said he received hateful and homophobic comments responding to the tweet. He said: "People should just learn a little bit. It's not scary. I feel very lucky that my sister is a lesbian - I've been enlightened by that.

"If you're a man and a man, or a woman and a woman, it's totally irrelevant, and the fact that some people look down upon that, it upsets me. It angers me. It's really saddening."

In the interview, Ogogo said his mum, a single parent, raised him and his sisters to be 'open-minded' but there were still people in his family who reacted negatively when his sister Joanne came out as a lesbian.

Anthony Ogogo was asked to officiate the wedding ceremony as his sister, Joanne, married her partner. Picture: Courtesy of Anthony OgogoAnthony Ogogo was asked to officiate the wedding ceremony as his sister, Joanne, married her partner. Picture: Courtesy of Anthony Ogogo

You may also want to watch:

He said: "She has some not very supportive comments. There were things said and actions done.

"It shows massive amounts of bravery and courage to come out. We get one shot at this life, and we deserve to live it the only way we want to live it."

As a straight man Ogogo has not had to experience any of the abuse LGBTQ+ people experience on a daily basis, but he said he had an obligation as an ally to advocate how he can.

Anthony OgogoAnthony Ogogo

"I've never had any negative experiences. I think I'm quite a nice bloke, and I think everyone should be nicer to each other. Some people may say that's a bit naive but I live by the belief that if you show me respect, I'll show you respect.

"Boxing's a very macho sport and you don't get many guys actually saying they're allies. I'm honoured to be known as one. It's very humbling."

Ogogo spoke at 'Call it out 2019: A Europe-wide agenda for action on LGBTphobia in football' at the London Stadium.

Most Read

Serious crash closes main road for more than seven hours

The scene of the crash on the A1065 near South Raynham Picture: Chris Bishop

Family business with history across Norfolk set to close final store

James (left) and Glen Clarke at Nobby's discount store in Wells, which is set to close. Picture: Archant

Fire crews still on scene of ‘horrendous’ blaze affecting hay bales, tyres and farm machinery

Firefighters are at the scene of a 'commercial building' fire in Southgate, near Aylsham. Picture: Archant

‘They were amazing’ - owner praises firefighters after city road closed while owl retrieved from tree

Firefighters have been trying to free an owl from a tree on Unthank Road after it escaped from an event. Photo: Gordon Maw

Mosque could be forced to find new home if councillors refuse 24-hour opening plan

Norwich and Norfolk Muslim Association's community centre on Dereham Road. Picture: Google

Most Read

‘It’s terrible, very sad’ - church severely damaged in blaze battled by dozens of firefighters

Firefighters are battling a blaze at the church in Wimbotsham. Picture Anne Bloy.

Revealed: Why US B-2 stealth bombers were flying over Norfolk

The aircraft fly over a windfarm Picture: MOD/Crown Copyright

Staff sent home early as customers avoid village due to traffic ‘mayhem’

People in Hethersett said customers are avoiding the village due to roadworks on Norwich Road. Photo: Linda Wilgress

Workers ‘devastated’ at shock closure of popular seaside shop

Fudgetastic manager Jane Flanagan and her assistant Kelly Mileham, who say they have been left devastated after learning that the popular sweet shop is to close down at the end of the month. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

‘Absolutely disgusting’ - Shock after Sundown Festival-goers leave Showground piled with rubbish

Tents and waste left at the Norfolk Showground after Sundown Festival. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Serious crash closes main road for more than seven hours

The scene of the crash on the A1065 near South Raynham Picture: Chris Bishop

Fire crews still on scene of ‘horrendous’ blaze affecting hay bales, tyres and farm machinery

Firefighters are at the scene of a 'commercial building' fire in Southgate, near Aylsham. Picture: Archant

Fears over gas leak after van crashes into bungalow

The bungalow in Middlemarch Road, Dereham, which was damaged in a crash. Picture: Supplied

‘It angers me’ - Former boxer Anthony Ogogo speaks out against homophobia

Anthony Ogogo in action at Waterlane Leisure Centre in Lowestoft. Picture: Rob Butler WAW

‘Crazy parking’ note left on paramedic’s windscreen as he treats casualty

The note left on a paramedic's car at an emergency scene Picture: NARS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists