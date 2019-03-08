'It angers me' - Former boxer Anthony Ogogo speaks out against homophobia
PUBLISHED: 11:23 08 September 2019 | UPDATED: 11:23 08 September 2019
Retired middlewieght boxer Anthony Ogogo has spoken out against homophobia after receiving hateful comments on social media after a family celebration.
In June, Ogogo, from Lowestoft, officiated at the wedding of his sister and her wife. Sharing a video to his Twitter profile, he said it was one of the proudest moments of his life.
But speaking to Sky Sports, the former champion said he received hateful and homophobic comments responding to the tweet. He said: "People should just learn a little bit. It's not scary. I feel very lucky that my sister is a lesbian - I've been enlightened by that.
"If you're a man and a man, or a woman and a woman, it's totally irrelevant, and the fact that some people look down upon that, it upsets me. It angers me. It's really saddening."
In the interview, Ogogo said his mum, a single parent, raised him and his sisters to be 'open-minded' but there were still people in his family who reacted negatively when his sister Joanne came out as a lesbian.
He said: "She has some not very supportive comments. There were things said and actions done.
"It shows massive amounts of bravery and courage to come out. We get one shot at this life, and we deserve to live it the only way we want to live it."
As a straight man Ogogo has not had to experience any of the abuse LGBTQ+ people experience on a daily basis, but he said he had an obligation as an ally to advocate how he can.
"I've never had any negative experiences. I think I'm quite a nice bloke, and I think everyone should be nicer to each other. Some people may say that's a bit naive but I live by the belief that if you show me respect, I'll show you respect.
"Boxing's a very macho sport and you don't get many guys actually saying they're allies. I'm honoured to be known as one. It's very humbling."
Ogogo spoke at 'Call it out 2019: A Europe-wide agenda for action on LGBTphobia in football' at the London Stadium.