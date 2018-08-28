Search

Caister and Long Stratton win, but there’s a twist in title chase

PUBLISHED: 12:39 13 January 2019 | UPDATED: 13:36 13 January 2019

Action from leaders Swaffham Town Reserves' 2-0 win over Hemsby in Anglian Combination Division Three Picture: Eddie Deane

Archant

Two of the top four dropped vital points in the congested race for Premier Division honours.

Leaders Caister were 3-1 winners over Beccles and second-placed Long Stratton beat Bradenham 2-0.

But Wymondham slipped to fourth after a 3-1 defeat at Blofield United, with Norwich Ceyms now third after a goalless draw against Hellesdon.

It means the top two have a three-point advantage over their rivals, although Caister and Ceyms do have a game in hand.

Two goals from George Barnden and one from Ryan Pye earned Caister all three points, with Luke Bailey scoring for Beccles.

Long Stratton’s goals came from Charlie Deakin and Sam Page.

Blofield’s good form continued thanks to goals from Orren Oliver, Issac Mace and Reece May, with Wymondham’s response coming from Karl Downes.

Three teams are now locked together six points behind the pack. Sheringham are closest, on goal difference, after a 3-1 win at Mattishall. Tim Cary, George Abbott and Jamie Nelson got the goals, while Mattishall’s reply came from Xavier Huckle.

The other teams in that particular mix faced each other and it was Waveney who took all three points at Scole after a 3-0 win, the goals coming from Sam Clay (2) and Tony Brown.

Wroxham Reserves beat Norwich United U21s 4-1, with goals from Ryan Haylett, Bradley Mitchell, Tom Huckerby and Seamus Bobby. James Averies scored for the hosts.

In the First Division, Mundford have taken over at the top after a 3-0 win at Fakenham Reserves. Mason Thorogood (2) and Jack Willcox were on the scoresheet.

Morning leaders Yelverton were without a game and are now second while Aylsham are in third after their 5-0 pounding of visiting Watton. Jamie George helped himself to a hat-trick, with other goals from Tom Bush and Kiron Dalton.

Attleborough beat North Walsham 2-0 with Callum Kindred and Dan Whiteman on the scoresheet, while East Harling beat Hindringham by the same score, thanks to Charlie Webb and Thomas Miles.

