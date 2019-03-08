Search

PUBLISHED: 12:05 10 July 2019 | UPDATED: 12:05 10 July 2019

King's Lynn skipper Robert Lambert has revealed the full extent of a 'mad' schedule ahead of the trip to Swindon tonight (7.30pm).

British champion Lambert has had the FIM Speedway Grand Prix added to his diary after stepping in at the last minute - and he's currently making last-minute plans for a trip to Russia next week.

He raced superbly for the Poultec Stars in the bumper win over Poole on Monday, then raced in Sweden and will need to head to London to finalise his visa for the Monster Energy FIM Speedway of Nations where he represents GB in Russia.

The visit to Swindon with the Poultec Stars is just 24 hours before he leads Great Britain Under-21s into the FIM World Team Championship Final at Belle Vue.

He said: "It's busy at the moment, but in many ways that's good for me - I'd just like a day off occasionally!

"There's some big meetings on the international stage for me but I'm also placing a lot of emphasis on helping King's Lynn, my local team, in their attempt to make the play-offs.

"I think we can do it. Swindon are a tough team to beat but we'll go there in a positive frame of mind after the win over Poole on Monday which was good for confidence."

Lambert is relying on planes, trains and automobiles right now - but Lynn are also relying on him for a big score at the Abbey Stadium. Dane Thomas Jorgensen misses out after aggravating a shoulder injury on Monday and they will use rider replacement.

Swindon have won their last four matches on their own circuit, including a big victory over the Stars last month to book their place in the Supporters' Cup final. They hand a debut to Danish racer Claus Vissing, who lines up with Ellis Perks at reserve.

Robins boss Alun Rossiter said: "It will be another tough meeting and I wouldn't read too much into the score last time they were here. They are another team who look stronger this time around."

Swindon: Jason Doyle, David Bellego, Rasmus Jensen, Adam Ellis, Troy Batchelor, Ellis Perks, Claus Vissing.

Stars: Robert Lambert, Michael Palm Toft, Erik Riss, R/R, Craig Cook, Lewis Kerr, Simon Lambert.

