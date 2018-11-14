Search

King’s Lynn Stars boss Buster Chapman agrees deal to buy Ipswich Witches

14 November, 2018 - 17:27
King's Lynn Stars owner Buster Chapman Picture: Matthew Usher

King's Lynn Stars owner Buster Chapman Picture: Matthew Usher

King’s Lynn Stars owner Buster Chapman has taken a stake in a new club – arch-rivals Ipswich Witches.

Chapman, who is also chairman of the sport’s governing body, the British Speedway Promoters’ Association, has agreed a commercial deal with promoter Chris Louis to buy Ipswich with the club moving up to the Premiership in 2019.

The deal will see Louis continue in his current role as promoter as he continues to run the club in the top flight division of British speedway.

Louis is delighted to be working alongside Chapman as the club begins a new era and eyes a successful campaign back in the top flight.

“I have known Keith and Cheryl Chapman for 25 years and my family and I are delighted to be entering into this commercial arrangement with them,” he said. “This alliance combined with the continued support of our other stakeholders and sponsors will enable us to compete very successfully in the top flight of British speedway. I would also like to thank our loyal fans for their continued support as we have been getting ourselves ready for this great opportunity.

“I have stated on many occasions that when the time was right we would move up to the top flight and now is that time.”

Chapman is excited to be working with Louis as the Suffolk side make the move back to the top division after eight seasons in the Championship.

“Chris and Julie share our passion for British speedway and we are delighted to commercially support this great club as it transitions back to the Premiership,” said Chapman. “Chris and his team will still be running the club. We are very excited for all connected with this great club that has been running for 68 years.”

Louis has confirmed that Ritchie Hawkins will continue in his role as team manager with team building plans well under way for the new season.

“Ritchie and I are already busy considering our rider choices and options for 2019 and we look forward to sharing our news early next year.”

The BSPA confirmed the make-up of the Premier League as: Poole, King’s Lynn, Belle Vue, Swindon, Wolverhampton, Peterborough, Ipswich

Live

