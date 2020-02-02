Dereham Town undone by late goals at Bury Town

Adam Hipperson scored in Dereham Town's defeat at Bury Town.

Dereham Town's winning streak came to an end at Ram Meadow after conceding two late goals.

Bury Town 2 Dereham Town 1

Bury came close to opening the scoring in the fifth minute when Cemal Ramadan picked up keeper Elliot Pride's clearance down the line but his attempted lob into the unguarded net drifted wide.

Dereham missed a chance to open the scoring in the eighth minute when Adam Hipperson was put clean through and fired straight at home keeper Daniel Barden from close range.

As they pressed again Hipperson hit a powerful 20 yarder that forced Barden into a full length save. Minutes later the lively winger shot wide from a similar distance.

The home side should have netted in the 22nd minute with Lounes Foudil somehow failing to convert Ollie Hughes's pull back from point blank range.

Bury were dealt a blow in the 37th minute when they lost keeper Barden through injury as substitute Will Gardner took over in goal. Dereham keeper Pride made a great save to deny Ramadan and Crane steered the loose ball wide from an acute angle.

The Magpies broke the deadlock in first half injury time. Jake Imrie's long ball forward found Adam Hipperson and after his initial drive was blocked he blasted home the rebound in fine style to put Dereham in front at the interval.

In the 66th minute Bury's Ryan Stafford crossed from the right to the penalty spot where Hughes powerfully headed goalwards. Magpies keeper Pride acrobatically leapt backwards to palm the ball over for a brilliant save.

Bury drew level in the 84th minute when Ryan Stafford headed home Edwards' corner from the left. Worse was to come for the Magpies as Snapkauskas conceded a penalty following a corner in the 93rd minute Cemal Ramadan coolly slotted home to win the game for Bury.

Bury: Barden (Gardner 37), Stafford, Smith, Hood, White, Edwards, Foundi, Jolland (Maughan 37), Hughes, Ramadan, Crane. Subs not used: Nyadzayo, Machaya.

Dereham: Pride, Frary, Imrie (Dickerson 79), Smith (Linford 70), Snapkauskas, Matthews (Castellan 73), Logan, Hinton, Hilliard, Murphy, Hipperson. Subs not used: Crisp, Stewart.

Referee: S Gregory

Attendance: 332