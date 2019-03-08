Hannah flies for flag for Norfolk on opening day at Burnham Market

Norfolk winner at Burnham Market, Hannah Sutton riding Bertie Park Picture: Ultimate Images Archant

Day one of the 2019 Barefoot Retreats Burnham Market International Horse Trials reached a successful conclusion with the completion of seven classes under mostly blue skies.

Starting the action were riders in the BE100 classes, where fences are a metre high.

Norfolk-based Hannah Sutton took the top spot in one section, riding her own Bertie Park, while Suffolk rider Caroline Bridge was also a winner with Eldyno.

Five star competitor JP Sheffield posted the most comfortable winning margin, Alison Walton’s horse Irene finishing six and a half penalties clear of the field which was led by Suffolk’s Kiwi Olympian Caroline Powell riding Greenacres Special Cavalier.

Zara Tindall was in action, finishing third in a novice section – where the jumps are up to 1.10m high – riding Match My Class, a new ride for her this season, and fifth on Gladstone.

Some of the advanced and international competitors performed their dressage. Gemma Tattersall and the Badminton-bound Arctic Soul lead the Three Star, with a narrow advantage over Norfolk-born Piggy French with Calling Card. Pippa Funnell tops the table in one of the Four Star sections on MGH Grafton Street, and well placed again in fourth on Jennifer Saunders’ Cooley Monsoon, while Mollie Summerland and Charly Van Ter Heiden have the advantage in the second Four Star.

Izzy Taylor lies in first and third places in the advanced class with Perfect Stranger and Liscarrow Conista, her rides separated by the reigning Burghley champions, Tim Price and Ringwood Sky Boy.

The novice competition wrapped up the day, with wins for Burnham Market regular Nicola Wilson on Chiraz III and Eliza Stoddart riding Clifford.

There were also two under 18 sections, which are always hotly contested. The BE100 under 18 class was won by Amelia Ludiman riding Tynan Mist, and the Novice under 18 class by Iona Sclater riding Watermill Rocks.

Other Norfolk riders in the ribbons were Charlotte Pettitt (second), Ben Westgate (second), Ruby Vaughan-Jones (fourth), Alice Casburn (sixth), Rosie Ringer (sixth), Georgina Kidner (seventh), Francesca Housden (eighth).

Saturday’s action starts at 8am with Intermediate level dressage. Showjumping kicks off at 8.40am and the cross country gets underway at 9.30am. On Sunday the international classes perform the jumping phases. Tickets are available on the gate.