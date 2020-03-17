Burnham Market event cancelled because of coronavirus fears

The world-famous Burnham Market International Horse Trials has been cancelled because of the coronavirus epidemic.

A statement issued on Tuesday read: “Musketeer Event Management has to announce the cancellation of this year’s Barefoot Retreats Burnham Market International Horse Trials (9-11 April).

“Yesterday afternoon, in light of the developing health situation facing the country, British Eventing made the difficult decision to cancel all national events with immediate effect.

“I would like to thank all members of the Norfolk media who have contributed to the promotion of this event. Your support is always much appreciated.

“A decision will be made regarding Saracen Horse Feeds Houghton International Horse Trials (21-24 May) in due course.”