Burnham Market to take on Blenheim Palace events

PUBLISHED: 10:45 10 September 2020 | UPDATED: 10:45 10 September 2020

The popular Burnham Market venue Picture: Matthew Usher

The popular Burnham Market venue Picture: Matthew Usher

The Blenheim Palace International Horse Trials are moving to Burnham Market – for one year.

Following the Covid-19 related cancellation of this autumn’s Blenheim Palace International Horse Trials, both the CCI4* short format 8/9-year-old-championship, a stand alone CCI4*Short and the CCI4* long format, normally hosted by Blenheim, will now be at the Norfolk venue.

The Barefoot Retreats Burnham Market International will run from September 17-20r, a welcome replacement for Norfolk’s Covid-cancelled spring International fixture. It will be the first time that the venue has hosted a four-star long format event – which means competitors will be greeted by a number of changes.

Most notably, due to the need for an extended cross country track – a requirement for a long format four star – the cross country start has moved to the normal dressage field. The track runs down through the normal stables field (the stables have been moved), through the main arena and over the drive to join the regular course. Long format riders will also perform their dressage tests in the main arena.

The calibre of entries at the spring Barefoot Retreats Burnham Market International is always top class, and this ‘stand in’ fixture is no different. Entries include the current world number one Oliver Townend, reigning world champion Ros Canter, 2019 Burghley winner Pippa Funnell, past world and European champion Zara Tindall and eventing icon William Fox-Pitt.

Musketeer Event Management is also hosting its usual lower level national event, Barefoot Retreats Burnham Market (2), the weekend before the star studded international.

In accordance with current government regulations both events will be run ‘behind closed doors’ and are not open to spectators.

