Bure Valley 10M: Adams and Cummings take prizes in last Grand Prix race
Philip Wright
- Credit: Tony Payne
The Bure Valley 10 Mile Race took place on Sunday on the country roads around the villages of Banningham and Suffield, organised by Bure Valley Harriers.
In contrast to previous years, the weather conditions were excellent and with the race being the last in the 2022 Sportlink Grand Prix Series the competition was keen amongst the 276 runners.
For the second year running, the men’s race was won by Neil Adams (North Norfolk Beach Runners) in 55:43. He was followed home by the rapidly improving Jack Stuttle (Coltishall Jaguars) in 57:05 and Marcus Sladden (Bungay Black Dog) in 57:23.
In the ladies' races, Cat Cummings (City of Norwich AC) took the honours in 62:52, with Jessie Gooderham (St Edmund Pacers) continuing her excellent 2022 with second place in 63:41. Louise McDonnell, the first of three Wymondham AC runners over the line, took third in 66:19.
Predictably therefore Wymondham AC secured the ladies’ team prize (McDonnell, Juliette Watkinson, Harriet Carr), whilst Norfolk Gazelles took the honours in the men’s race (Nico Drinkwater, John-David Fisher, John Moore).
Other age category prizes awarded:
Men
40-44 Nico Drinkwater Norfolk Gazelles 59.28; 45-49 Chris Bullock Norwich Road Runners 1.01.37; 50-54 Paul Oakley Horsham Joggers 1.04.47; 55-59 Ian Moore Wymondham AC 1.07.44; 60-64 John Moore Norfolk Gazelles 1.01.56; 65-69 Martin Howard Norwich Road Runners 1.13.26; 70+ Graham Walsh Wymondham AC 1.18.48.
Ladies
40-44 Juliette Watkinson Wymondham AC 1.06.30; 45-49 Sarah Norman Waveney Valley AC 1.15.52; 50-54 Sabina Spence unattached 1.11.17; 55-59 Sandra Roberts Coltishall Jaguars 1.14.37; 60-64 Anna Coulborn Great Yarmouth RR 1.21.48; 65-69 Linda Cusack Thetford AC 1.26.25; 70+ Jane Ashby Ryston Runners 1.32.13