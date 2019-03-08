Kirk Bagge leads Wymondham AC trio home at Bure Valley 10 as Rose Waterman wins women's event
PUBLISHED: 17:54 29 September 2019 | UPDATED: 17:54 29 September 2019
Archant
Wymondham AC enjoyed a one-two-three victory at a very wet Bure Valley 10 on Sunday thanks to a series of fine performances.
The Wymondham trio finished within a minute of each other but it was Kirk Bagge that took the club bragging rights with first place in 57:03 ahead of Peter Harvey in 57:26. Kevin Holland was third in 57:59.
"We knew there was a chance of a one-two-three so it was something we were aware of," said Bagge, who set a new personal best in the process. "Kevin went out at a decent pace but he is coming back from injury so he dropped off a little which enabled us to catch him.
"I was running with Pete and then he dropped off and I caught Kevin and then I struggled on to the end. The race panned out as well as it could for me to be honest."
MORE: Love running? Join the Run Anglia Facebook group here
Bagge was using the race as a training run for the Yorkshire Marathon later this month.
"Yorkshire has been the training goal recently so hopefully today bodes well for that. It will be my second marathon - I did Manchester a couple of yeas ago - but that was a lot slower so I'm looking for a much better time."
Tri-Anglia's Rose Waterman won the women's race in 1-07:23 ahead of Norwich Road Runners' Jessica Behan in 1-08:04. Alice Horney was third in 1-11:49.
Waterman, who took victories at the Tarpley 20 and the Wymondham 20 earlier this year, is working towards the Amsterdam Marathon.
"It went quite well - it wasn't as quick as other races that I've done this year but I'll take a first place on a wet and windy day like this!
"This was about just trying to get a bit of speed in my legs. I've not done as much training over the summer as I would have liked but over the last few weeks I've got some good miles in - hopefully I've done enough to get through (Amsterdam)!"
The event was applauded by runners for being so well organised by the Bure Valley Harriers in what were very difficult weather conditions.