Kirk Bagge leads Wymondham AC trio home at Bure Valley 10 as Rose Waterman wins women's event

PUBLISHED: 17:54 29 September 2019 | UPDATED: 17:54 29 September 2019

Kirk Bagge won the Bure Valley 10 on Sunday. Picture: Total Race Timing

Kirk Bagge won the Bure Valley 10 on Sunday. Picture: Total Race Timing

Wymondham AC enjoyed a one-two-three victory at a very wet Bure Valley 10 on Sunday thanks to a series of fine performances.

Rose Waterman took victory at the Bure Valley 10. Picture: Total Race TimingRose Waterman took victory at the Bure Valley 10. Picture: Total Race Timing

The Wymondham trio finished within a minute of each other but it was Kirk Bagge that took the club bragging rights with first place in 57:03 ahead of Peter Harvey in 57:26. Kevin Holland was third in 57:59.

"We knew there was a chance of a one-two-three so it was something we were aware of," said Bagge, who set a new personal best in the process. "Kevin went out at a decent pace but he is coming back from injury so he dropped off a little which enabled us to catch him.

"I was running with Pete and then he dropped off and I caught Kevin and then I struggled on to the end. The race panned out as well as it could for me to be honest."

Bagge was using the race as a training run for the Yorkshire Marathon later this month.

Jessica Behan was the runner up at the Bure Valley 10. Picture: Total Race TimingJessica Behan was the runner up at the Bure Valley 10. Picture: Total Race Timing

"Yorkshire has been the training goal recently so hopefully today bodes well for that. It will be my second marathon - I did Manchester a couple of yeas ago - but that was a lot slower so I'm looking for a much better time."

Tri-Anglia's Rose Waterman won the women's race in 1-07:23 ahead of Norwich Road Runners' Jessica Behan in 1-08:04. Alice Horney was third in 1-11:49.

Waterman, who took victories at the Tarpley 20 and the Wymondham 20 earlier this year, is working towards the Amsterdam Marathon.

"It went quite well - it wasn't as quick as other races that I've done this year but I'll take a first place on a wet and windy day like this!

Ginny Fellows at the end of the Bure Valley 10. Picture: Total Race TimingGinny Fellows at the end of the Bure Valley 10. Picture: Total Race Timing

"This was about just trying to get a bit of speed in my legs. I've not done as much training over the summer as I would have liked but over the last few weeks I've got some good miles in - hopefully I've done enough to get through (Amsterdam)!"

The event was applauded by runners for being so well organised by the Bure Valley Harriers in what were very difficult weather conditions.

Alice Horney finishes the Bure Valley 10. Picture: Total Race TimingAlice Horney finishes the Bure Valley 10. Picture: Total Race Timing

John Moore crosses the Bure Valley 10 finish line. Picture: Total Race TimingJohn Moore crosses the Bure Valley 10 finish line. Picture: Total Race Timing

John Hudson at the Bure Valley 10 finish. Picture: Total Race TimingJohn Hudson at the Bure Valley 10 finish. Picture: Total Race Timing

Dom Blake at the end of the Bure Valley 10. Picture: Total Race TimingDom Blake at the end of the Bure Valley 10. Picture: Total Race Timing

Kevin Holland at the end of the Bure Valley 10. Picture: Total Race TimingKevin Holland at the end of the Bure Valley 10. Picture: Total Race Timing

Peter Harvey was the runner up at the Bure Valley 10. Picture: Total Race TimingPeter Harvey was the runner up at the Bure Valley 10. Picture: Total Race Timing

