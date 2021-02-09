King's Lynn look to claw way out of relegation zone at Bromley

Published: 6:00 AM February 9, 2021

King’s Lynn Town head to Bromley tonight looking to get out of the National League relegation zone.

The Linnets' match at Aldershot was postponed because their opponents were due to be in FA Trophy action, and they were powerless to prevent themselves slipping one place to 20th in the table.

Bromley are 13th in the table, having lost 2-1 at Weymouth on Saturday, a game they finished with nine men after two red cards.

Manager Neil Smith said: “We haven’t got much time to prepare. The games are coming thick and fast now, which is why I’m getting the players in on Sunday to then come in on Monday with full focus on King’s Lynn.

“It’s up to the players, myself and my team to turn it around now and get a result now.”

You may also want to watch:

Lynn boss Ian Culverhouse has injury concerns over left back Alex Brown (ankle) and winger Alex Kiwomya (hamstring).

With the inclement weather there is likely to be a pitch inspection on Tuesday morning - for updates keep checking www.edp24.co.uk