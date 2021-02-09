Linnets draw a blank as they slip up on the plastic

Published: 9:45 PM February 9, 2021 Updated: 10:57 PM February 9, 2021

King’s Lynn Town slipped up on an icy night on Bromley’s artificial pitch.

A goal in each half by Courtney Duffus - who had scored against Lynn for Yeovil on the opening day of the season - left the visitors empty-handed.

It took Lynn 88 minutes to get a shot on target.

Lynn boss Ian Culverhouse opted to play three at the back with wing backs, meaning a recall for Rory McAuley. There was also a welcome return for Alex Kiwomya after a hamstring injury.

There was an early scare for the Linnets when the prolific Michael Cheek poked the ball wide after just five minutes.

Lynn were rarely able to get out of their own half in the early stages, but didn’t look unduly troubled in defence,

They gradually grew into the game and earned their first corner on 19 minutes after a good spell of passing which was ended with Kiwomya’s cross being blocked.

Kyle Callan-McFadden got his head in the way to block a thunderbolt shot as Lynn defended bravely.

But Duffus was beginning to cause problems for Lynn: he drew a foul from Jordan Richards which earned the Lynn midfielder a booking, and with five minutes to go before half-time, put the hosts ahead with his first Bromley goal, when he turned in a cross from the right - a goal that had come after a decent spell for the visitors

Michael Cheek’s snap shot was well turned away by Archie Mair as Bromley threatened and on 68 minutes it was game over as Liam Trotter won possession in midfield and fed Duffus who rifled home his second.

Lynn had to wait until two minutes from time before getting a shot on target, through Dayle Southwell's free-kick.

Bromley: Cousins, Kizzi, Webster, Holland, Raymond, Bingham, Trotter, Purrington (Williamson 66), Duffus (Vincent 85), Bridge, Cheek (Alabi 79). Subs not used: Roberts, Maloney.

Goal: Duffus 40

Linnets: Mair, Jones, McCallan-Fadden, Smith (Southwell 79), McAuley, Denton, Richards, King, Kelly (Marriott 60), Kiwomya (Carey 45), Gash. Subs not used: Clunan, Barrows.



