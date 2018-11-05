Search

Advanced search

Gallery

Ironman Joe Skipper in a class of his own to take victory at Broadland Half Marathon

05 November, 2018 - 17:14
Joe Skipper (453) at the start of the Broadland Half Marathon alongside the rest of the field. Picture: Matthew Usher

Joe Skipper (453) at the start of the Broadland Half Marathon alongside the rest of the field. Picture: Matthew Usher

Matthew Usher Photography

Ironman Joe Skipper proved a cut above the rest of the field as he took victory in the Broadland Half Marathon on Sunday.

Runners take part in the rearranged Broadland Half Marathon in South Walsham. Picture: Matthew UsherRunners take part in the rearranged Broadland Half Marathon in South Walsham. Picture: Matthew Usher

The former Notre Dame High School pupil, originally from Lowestoft, was first across the finish line in 1-13:03 as he warms up for Ironman Arizona later this month. Skipper has been in fine form on the Ironman circuit this year, winning Ironman UK as well as finishing second at Ironman New Zealand and Ironman Hamburg.

Reepham Runners Dominic Blake was second at the weekend in 1-16:18 with Christopher Hollingshead (Cannock & Stafford AC) third in 1-16:44.

Coltishall Jaguars’ Emma Blake took victory in the female race in 1-31:33 with Sarah Peachey (Wymondham AC) second in 1-34:27. Theresa Dooley was third in 1-34:50.

With the original race being forced into cancellation due to the heavy snow in March the runners were greeted with a cool beautiful autumn day with bright sunshine on race day morning.

Runners take part in the rearranged Broadland Half Marathon in South Walsham. Picture: Matthew UsherRunners take part in the rearranged Broadland Half Marathon in South Walsham. Picture: Matthew Usher

The undulating course runs through a number of quiet local villages presenting a good challenge to runners as all were encouraged on by the marshals and spectators. Organising club, Norwich Road Runners, also took their own step with passing on plastic by using vegware biodegradable cups to give water to runners - these are expected to be used widely by other events in the coming months.

In total 273 finishers crossed the finish line to mark the end of popular event with a long history.

Volunteers from the club’s social committee were on hand before and after the race to provide tea, coffee and cakes raising £599.28 for the Break charity.

Race director, Chris Harrison, said: “Thank you to all the marshals and volunteers that made the event happen. And thank you to everyone that has supported the Broadland Half Marathon over the years, the rise in popularity means we are really excited about moving to a new venue for March 2019 over at Ringland.

Runners take part in the rearranged Broadland Half Marathon in South Walsham. Picture: Matthew UsherRunners take part in the rearranged Broadland Half Marathon in South Walsham. Picture: Matthew Usher

“We are sure it will be another popular event and marks a new chapter in the history of races that Norwich Road Runners are delighted to stage.”

Entries for next year’s race, which takes place on March 3 and starts at the Dinosaur Park, are now open.

Results

Runners take part in the rearranged Broadland Half Marathon in South Walsham. Picture: Matthew UsherRunners take part in the rearranged Broadland Half Marathon in South Walsham. Picture: Matthew Usher

Individual events

Male: 1 Joe Skipper 1-13:03; 2 Dominic Blake (Reepham Runners) 1-16:18; 3 Christopher Hollingshead (Cannock & Stafford AC) 1-16:44.

Women: 1 Emma Blake (Coltishall Jaguars) 1-31:33; 2 Sarah Peachey (Wymondham AC) 1-34:27; 3 Theresa Dooley 1-34:50

Team events

Runners take part in the rearranged Broadland Half Marathon in South Walsham. Picture: Matthew UsherRunners take part in the rearranged Broadland Half Marathon in South Walsham. Picture: Matthew Usher

Male Senior team - Coltishall Jaguars Running Club: Andrew Mulligan, Lee Emmett, Scott Shruball

Male Veterans team - City of Norwich Athletic Club: Jan Kaiser, Ross Ashton, Mark Storey

Female Senior team - Norfolk Gazelles Athletic Club: Helen Terry, Kathryn Head, Laura Richardson

Female Veterans team - Wymondham Athletic Club: Zoe Jones, Cassie Barker, Louise H

Runners take part in the rearranged Broadland Half Marathon in South Walsham. Picture: Matthew UsherRunners take part in the rearranged Broadland Half Marathon in South Walsham. Picture: Matthew Usher

Runners take part in the rearranged Broadland Half Marathon in South Walsham. Picture: Matthew UsherRunners take part in the rearranged Broadland Half Marathon in South Walsham. Picture: Matthew Usher

Topic Tags:

Latest from the EDP

‘Filthy’ restaurant closed due to severe cockroach infestation

Norwich Magistrates’ Court today granted South Norfolk Council a prohibition order to shut Diss Tandoori, at Shelfanger Road, Diss. Photo: South Norfolk Council

Poll TV stars announced to turn on Norwich Christmas lights

Crowds make their way through theTunnel of Lights at the Norwich Christmas lights switch on 2017. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

One of East Anglia’s biggest country house estates sells for in excess of £31.5 million

Sutton Hall, which has sold for in excess of £31.5 million. Pic; www.knightfrank.com

‘Everyone loves Scott’: Mother’s plea as concerns grow for missing chef, 30

Missing man Scott Head, 30, from Gisleham.

‘This is like a miracle’ - Norwich Big Brother winner thought he would be out in first week

Norwich vlogger Cameron Cole reacting after winning the final series of Big Brother. Picture Channel 5/PA Wire.

Live

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

EDP Sport

Sport Opinion

View all EDP Columnists

Opinion Jack Reeve: Life is good as a Norwich City fan must let’s just maintain a little caution

Jack Reeve
The penalty at Sheffield Wednesday aside, Mario Vrancic has excelled in recent weeks. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Opinion Michael Bailey: A promotion bellwether, Buendia’s big win and a rare positive – Six things learned from Norwich’s Owls thrashing

michael bailey
Dennis Srbeny is yet to make a Championship start this season - but he's still chipping in with goals. Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Opinion ‘If Carlsberg did Saturdays…’ – Norwich City fans react to stunning Sheffield Wednesday win

Michael Bailey
The traveling Norwich fans celebrate victory at the end of the Sky Bet Championship match at Hillsborough, Sheffield Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 03/11/2018

Video ANALYSIS: Watch Michael Bailey’s video verdict as Norwich City smash Sheffield Wednesday

Michael Bailey
It was all smiles for Norwich City at Hillsborough as they smashed Sheffield Wednesday - Michael Bailey wraps up all the action and adds his insight to proceedings.

Opinion Robin Sainty: Klose and Zimmermann the perfect pair ahead of cheerleader Tim

Robin Sainty
Force field - keeper Tim Krul and centre-back Timm Klose are in imperious form for City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Most Read Sport

‘He is a fantastic player at this level’ – Millwall boss surprised to see Marshall on the fringes at Norwich

Ben Marshall was on the bench during City's 4-0 victory at Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Small but perfectly formed. Norwich City full back is a class act

Max Aarons looks at home in Norwich City's first team Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Canaries star is the leader of the passing pack in the Championship

Moritz Leitner has been a key part of Norwich City's success so far this season Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

‘He will feel a million dollars’ - Norwich City ace tipped for big things

Norwich City youngster Mason Bloomfield got off the mark for loan club Hamilton Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS

Norwich City transfer rumours: Lincoln winger being tracked by Canaries

Harry Andeerson celebrates scoring an early opener for Lincoln during a 6-2 victory at Port Vale in League Two last month Picture: Barrington Coombs/PA
Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 16°C

min temp: 11°C

Five-day forecast

Show Job Lists