Great Yarmouth star wins British outdoor title - and a ticket to the worlds

Sophie McKinna on her way to victory at Birmingham Picture: PA PA Wire

Great Yarmouth shot putter Sophie McKinna has won her first British outdoor title - and qualified for the world championships.

Sophie McKinna during the shot put competition in Birmingham Picture: PA Sophie McKinna during the shot put competition in Birmingham Picture: PA

After two silver and three bronze medals, the 24-year-old finally cracked top spot with a best throw of 17.97m to also secure her spot on the Great Britain team heading for Doha.

McKinna was competing at the Muller British Athletic Championships in Birmingham. All five of her valid throws were over 17.62m and would have been enough to win, as Amelia Strickler was second with 17.09m and Divine Oladipo third with 16.38m.

The British Championships double up as trials for the World Championships, which begin on Friday, September 27.

"I think this is pretty much up there," said McKinna. "I think the indoors was pretty special because that was my first ever title indoor or out. This is my first outdoor title so it has certainly got to be up there."

McKinna - a member of the Great Yarmouth & District Athletics Club - also thanked her family for their support from the Birmingham grandstands.

"Most of my family are here today, which is always lovely," she said.

"It is great to share a moment like this with them. They put in so much work behind the scenes, as all athletes' families do, and sometimes it is under-appreciated what they actually do for us so it is amazing to hopefully go and celebrate with them.

"I came here today to secure my place in Doha and obviously we have done that and especially with the gold medal which is absolutely amazing.

"I would have liked to have thrown 18 metres but the nature of the beast is we always want to throw further, so I think if I had thrown 18 I would have been a bit more bouncy but, yes, really pleased with the result.

"I have been really consistent this year. I have thrown over 18 three or four times now I think and thrown over 17.90 several times as well so I just want to crack that bigger throw which when it consistently happens normally comes with that so I am hoping by the time the world championships come around I will have ironed a few things out and that is where the big throw is going to happen hopefully.