Speedway chiefs refusing to give up on 2020 season

Speedway authorities believe we haven't seen the back of the sport this year Picture: Ian Burt Copyrighted

British speedway remains united in ‘cautious optimism’ about some league racing this season.

All three leagues have been keeping in touch to measure the impact of no racing so far this year and how it affects business going forward.

And the message is clear – they are refusing to give up on the 2020 season and continuing to urge fans to “do the right thing”.

Rob Godfrey, chairman of the British Speedway Promoters Ltd, said: “Things are changing on a rapid basis and we are all encouraged to see it appears people are continuing to do the right thing to give us a chance of racing this year.

“The Premiership clubs had a catch-up on Tuesday via video conference call, the Championship clubs are in regular dialogue and Jason Pipe, back as National Development League co-ordinator, is in touch with his clubs. There is little doubt in my own mind that some league racing will be possible this year. We can implement social distancing measures in stadia, both inside and outside the venue. We realise various club have different circumstances regarding their business, but I really do believe there will be some speedway this year.”

Damien Bates, vice-chairman of the British Speedway Promoters Ltd and promoter of Sheffield, said: “We had a very productive catch-up online with all Premiership clubs and it was good for us all to get together to discuss the situation.

“We are a long way from abandoning the season. We still believe there are possibilities, strong possibilities, that our sport can take place this season with the appropriate safety measures in place for everyone in a stadium.

“We are continuing to look at a full quota of fixtures, or perhaps half a season with 12 meetings per club in the Premiership plus play-offs. We believe we need to make another assessment when the government update us on the next phase of recovery from this crisis which will be early in July. In the meantime we urge all supporters of every club throughout the country to stay patient and be assured we are doing everything we can to bring some racing to them this year.”