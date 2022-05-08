Spectacular action from British Motocross Championship in north Norfolk

Gallery

MX1 class leader Tommy Searle extended his advantage at the top of the championship table with a thoroughly professional display at round three of the Revo British Motocross Championship at Lyng, near Fakenham, on Sunday.

Despite setting the fastest time in qualifying to give him the pick of the start gate, he was headed across the line in the opening race by Cabscreens Crescent Yamaha’s Harri Kullas.

At the second time of asking it was Searle who forced his Crendon Fastrack Honda to the front on the opening lap, and although Kullas kept him honest throughout the 25-minute-plus two-lap encounter, the reigning champion took the win, and the overall victory on the day, courtesy of the better result in race two.

Searle’s team-mate, Bury St Edmunds’ Jake Nicholls, was a popular addition to the podium after claiming third overall in front of his local fans.

With the Lyng venue, and the organising Norwich Viking Motorcycle Club celebrating a 10th anniversary of sponsorship from Stebbings Car Superstore, it was apt that Conrad Mewse, who is also sponsored by the King’s Lynn-based business, took the MX2 category honours in front of the large Norfolk crowd.

The KTM-mounted rider spent most of the afternoon riding in a different post code, such was his lead as the rest of the field fought over the remaining podium positions.

Dylan Walsh, a previous winner at Cadders Hill, was second in both races on his Revo Seven Kawasaki, and Jamie Law finished third on the day on a two stroke powered Apico Husqvarna.

In the 125cc youth class it was a difficult afternoon for the local rider from Middleton, Ashton Boughen, who had to settle for two lower points scoring finishes after being caught up in other riders’ crashes.

Hitachi KTM’s Cole McCullough made the long journey from Northern Ireland worthwhile with his maiden overall victory which moved him up to third in the standings after two rounds.

And Lincolnshire’s Billy Askew dominated the Big Wheel 85cc races on his GRT Impact KTM and extended his lead in the title race after three rounds.

