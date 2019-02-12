Norfolk pair McKinna and Baker claim British indoor titles

Sophie McKinna celebrates winning the women's shot put at the British Indoor Championships in Birmingham Picture: PA PA Wire/PA Images

Sophie McKinna and Chris Baker became British champions as a result of their wins at the UK Indoor Championships in Birmingham.

McKinna won the shot with the excellent distance of 17.97m while Baker won the high jump with a clearance on 2.22m.

“I have been wanting this British title for a long, long time,” said McKinna. “Last year I lost by just three centimetres which was the best and worst competition in my life all at once. This time it was the best competition I have had and I put together a good series. Unfortunately, at the end the circle was getting a bit slippery due to chalk so I couldn’t improve on it.”

Baker, formerly of Dereham, and McKinna, of the Great Yarmouth AC, have been selected to represent GB at the European Indoor Championships in Birmingham next month.

Members of the City of Norwich and North Norfolk Harriers clubs travel to Leeds this weekend for the National Cross County Championships.