Norfolk's Brett Gates is the East Anglian Premier League's umpire of the season

Brett Gates has been selected as the top umpire in the Read Brothers East Anglian Premier League.

At the recent EAPL umpires meeting at Bury St Edmunds, the Norfolk Association of Cricket Officials' training officer was named umpire of the season based on the captains' marks over the course of the campaign.

It means that in the past few seasons two NACO officials have won this coveted and hard to achieve accolade, with performance officer Ian Lovick's performances out in the middle having also been recognised.

"This is an outstanding and well deserved achievement for Brett in his first year on the list," said NACO secretary David Coe.

"NACO is delighted that Brett has won this prestigious award and extends congratulations to him for doing so. We certainly have the right people in these two key posts."

Anyone interested in getting involved in umpiring should email norfolkumpires@gmail.com for further details.