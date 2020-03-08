Brentwood 1 Dereham Town 3: Crisp at the double in Magpies victory

Dereham Town eased to a 3-1 win at Brentwood in the BetVictor Northern Division.

Rhys Logan served notice of the Magpies' intentions early on with a 20-yard effort, which had to be tipped over by Brentwood keeper Tim Brown.

Ryan Crisp tested him again with a firm low drive before George Quantrell had an effort cleared off the line by Jack Kemsley in the 14th minute.

In the 33th minute Logan delivered a superb ball from the right towards Crisp at the near post which he diverted wide.

The Magpies deservedly took the lead with a well worked goal. Skipper David Hinton spread play wide to Owen Murphy who played a one two with Crisp before slipping in Natty Stewart who gleefully fired home his first goal for the club in the 37th minute. They should have increased their lead minutes later when Hinton headed over from point blank range following good work from Adam Hipperson on the left.

They did net their second in the 43rd minute with Stewart using his pace to get to the left by line before finding Crisp who took his time before coolly slotting home.

In the 69th minute Hipperson combined well with Jake Imrie before delivering a dangerous cross.

The Magpies won a corner on the right and Logan's centre fell to Crisp at the far post who struck a low diagonal drive that beat keeper Tim Brown to increase Dereham's lead in the 70th minute.

Brentwood reduced the deficit in the 80th minute when Elliot Pride dived full length to save Wick's 20-yard drive but Jack Edwards was on hand to tap home from close range.

Pride was soon back in action saving at the feet of Fleming. As Brentwood pressed, Conor Mead's low centre from the right sped across the Dereham goalmouth in the 89th minute. In added time Pride made a crucial one-on-one close range save to deny Fleming and the Magpies gained a useful win.

Brentwood: Brown, Mead, Hammond, Ahern, Kemsley, Topley (Flemings 50), Wicks, Edwards, Freeman, Hubbard (Noble 85), Carvalho. Subs: Dosad, Bacon, Rees.

Dereham: Pride, Murphy, Imrie, Hinton, Snapkauskas, Matthews, Logan, Quantrell, Crisp, Stewart, Hipperson (Linford 74). Subs: Castellan, Willis.

Referee: J Crossley

Attendance: 48