Village cricket resumes for the first time since lockdown
PUBLISHED: 15:55 16 July 2020 | UPDATED: 15:55 16 July 2020
Archant
Cricketers rejoiced across the UK as the sport returned at village level for the first time since lockdown began.
The long wait for social cricket to resume ended on Saturday as Bradenham Cricket Club celebrated with a match between two teams from the Club.
You may also want to watch:
Following the Government announcement, the team at the cricket club got to work making sure they were Covid-19 safe and in line with guidelines from England and Wales Cricket Board.
On a pleasantly sunny afternoon, all the players relished the opportunity to don their whites and enjoy a social but competitive game in front of socially distancing spectators.
Chairman Tim Evans said: “After such a delay, it was really great today to look across the Green and see a match in progress.
“We had almost given up on the season altogether, so when we got the Government’s green light, we were determined to do our utmost to allow Saturday’s cricket to go ahead. “
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.