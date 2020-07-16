Village cricket resumes for the first time since lockdown

The long wait for social cricket to resume ended on Saturday as Bradenham Cricket Club celebrated with a match between two teams from the Club. Picture: Bradenham Cricket Club Archant

Cricketers rejoiced across the UK as the sport returned at village level for the first time since lockdown began.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The long wait for social cricket to resume ended on Saturday as Bradenham Cricket Club celebrated with a match between two teams from the Club. Picture: Bradenham Cricket Club The long wait for social cricket to resume ended on Saturday as Bradenham Cricket Club celebrated with a match between two teams from the Club. Picture: Bradenham Cricket Club

The long wait for social cricket to resume ended on Saturday as Bradenham Cricket Club celebrated with a match between two teams from the Club.

You may also want to watch:

Following the Government announcement, the team at the cricket club got to work making sure they were Covid-19 safe and in line with guidelines from England and Wales Cricket Board.

On a pleasantly sunny afternoon, all the players relished the opportunity to don their whites and enjoy a social but competitive game in front of socially distancing spectators.

Chairman Tim Evans said: “After such a delay, it was really great today to look across the Green and see a match in progress.

“We had almost given up on the season altogether, so when we got the Government’s green light, we were determined to do our utmost to allow Saturday’s cricket to go ahead. “