Search

Advanced search

Issue 10 of PinkUn out now

Mike Jones' arrival as director of cricket provides big boost for Bradfield

PUBLISHED: 06:26 10 May 2019

Mike Jones in action for Great Witchingham in the East Anglian Premier League. Picture: TIM FERLEY

Mike Jones in action for Great Witchingham in the East Anglian Premier League. Picture: TIM FERLEY

Archant

Bradfield are a club rejuvenated after appointing former East Anglian Premier League player Mike Jones as their director of cricket.

Stephan Marillier lit up a gloomy Manor Park with an excellent innings on Bank Holiday Monday Picture: TIM FERLEYStephan Marillier lit up a gloomy Manor Park with an excellent innings on Bank Holiday Monday Picture: TIM FERLEY

So says chairman and chief sponsor Dean Emerson as the village outfit look to make an immediate return to the second tier of the Norfolk Alliance.

The vastly experienced all-rounder Jones swapped a similar role at EAPL outfit Great Witchingham to take charge at Bradield after officials decided it was time for a new approach following relegation to Division Two.

"After rebuilding the existing pavilion in 2018 the decision was made by the committee that a culture change was required at the club to maintain its longevity," explained the chairman, who is managing director of sponsors Emerson Builders Ltd.

"We approached Mike after the season had finished in September and excited by the drive and ambition of the club he gladly excepted our proposal.

Christopher Burgess was the first Thornham player to put three figures on the new club scoreboard after making a superb unbeaten 154 at the weekend Burgess, known as Alf, immediately dedicated his ton to ex president Harry Bird, who spent many a Saturday watching him bat. Thornham won the Mid Norfolk Sunday League encounter against Hockwold by 89 runs after making 235-4 in their 40 overs and then restricting the visitors to 146-4 Picture: THORNHAM CCChristopher Burgess was the first Thornham player to put three figures on the new club scoreboard after making a superb unbeaten 154 at the weekend Burgess, known as Alf, immediately dedicated his ton to ex president Harry Bird, who spent many a Saturday watching him bat. Thornham won the Mid Norfolk Sunday League encounter against Hockwold by 89 runs after making 235-4 in their 40 overs and then restricting the visitors to 146-4 Picture: THORNHAM CC

"A three-year plan was made to maintain and increase our youth participation as well as improving the positions of our senior sides.

"Mike has brought with him a wealth of knowledge, experience and drive and this has rejuvenated the club. Numbers are at an all time high now that Mike is at our club."

Jones' former Brooke colleague Matt Collinge, a wicket-keeper batsman with EAPL experience, also came on board over the winter.

A new era got off to a bright start on Saturday when Bradfield beat Downham Town A by 10 wickets in a weather affected 30 over a side game. Jones took 3-19 as Downham were restricted to 115-8, with openers Alex Johnson and Jeremy Wright then knocking off the runs required in less than 15 overs.

There's a intriguing derby match in the top flight on Saturday, with defending champions Fakenham playing host to newly promoted Dereham, who are competing at this level for the first time in nearly 30 years.

Norwich will be aiming to get their campaign up and running after losing out to the weather last weekend when they welcome Garboldisham to Ingham while the other games are Downham Town v Brooke, North Runcton v Cromer and Stow v Diss.

You may also want to watch:

County Twenty/20

Stephan Marillier played the innings of the day as Norfolk and Suffolk shared the spoils in the opening round of matches in the Minor Counties Twenty20 Championship at Manor Park on Monday.

The hard-hitting Horsford batsman clubbed 63 in just 37 balls, with six fours and three sixes, as the hosts won a rain-affected second game by seven wickets after losing the opener by six wickets.

After seeing Suffolk make a useful 162-6 in the afternoon game Norfolk saw their target changed to 125 from 14 after a heavy downpour and thanks largely to Marillier they got home with nine balls to spare.

In the earlier game Norfolk toiled to 113-8 under overcast skies, with Jason Reynolds contributing a solid 60 in 58 balls, Tom New made 23, with no-one else reaching double figures.

It was a disappointing total and Suffolk overhauled it in the 16th over for the loss of four wickets.

Norfolk's next Twenty/20 double header is against Cambridgeshire at Sawston on Sunday, May 26.

Busy Swardeston

In-form Swardeston have a busy weekend ahead of them, with fixtures in both the East Anglian Premier League and the Royal London Club Championship.

Joe Gatting's side, who have reeled off three wins in all competitions since losing their EAPL opener against Copdock, open up with a trip to Cambridge on Saturday.

They then switch their focus to the second round of the national competition, with a tie against Lincolnshire outfit Bourne at The Common on Sunday (1pm).

There's derby match at Walcis Park on Saturday, with Great Witchingham hosting Horsford boosted by their first win of the season at Saffron Walden.

Vauxhall Mallards will be looking for their first victory when they welcome newly promoted Walden to Halvergate while leaders Frinton - the only side with a 100 per cent record after three games - host Copdock.

Most Read

Comedian Freddie Starr has died

Freddie Starr has died at the of 76, according to reports. Starr, a household name who rose to fame in the 1970s, was found dead at his home in Spain. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Champions League shocker leaves Norwich football fans furious

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino celebrates winning the UEFA Champions League semi final but some fans were left deflated after wrongly thinking they had won tickets to the final. Photo: PA Images

Inspectors give second improvement warning to £21,000-a-year school

Philip Hinchliffe, headteacher at Include Schools Norfolk, with Norwich North MP Chloe Smith on a visit to the school's Norwich site in 2018. The school has received its second

Travellers set up at Park and Ride site

Travellers have parked in the car park at Thickthorn Park and Ride off the A11 on the edge of Norwich. Picture: Bethany Whymark

Woman in her 70s has died after colliding into tree in one-vehicle crash

A woman in her 70s has died following a crash in Downham Road, Ely. Picture: SUPPLIED

Most Read

LIVE: Norwich City promotion celebrations

Norwich City fans gather at City Hall for the celebration parade. From left, Hayley Dunnett; Harry Abbott, six; Yvette Adcock; and Kirsty Abbott. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Revealed: the most popular primary schools in Norfolk

St Clements Hill Primary Academy in Norwich, which opened in 2018, has only filled around one quarter of its places for the 2019/intake. Picture Victoria

Everything you need to know about the Norwich City promotion parade

The promotion parade route map. Photo: NCFC

Chloe Smith’s parliamentary credit card suspended 14 times in the last three years

Norwich North Conservative MP Chloe Smith Photo: Uk Parliment

This iconic city hotel could be brought back into use after 42 years

The Royal Hotel, Bank Plain, Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Inspectors give second improvement warning to £21,000-a-year school

Philip Hinchliffe, headteacher at Include Schools Norfolk, with Norwich North MP Chloe Smith on a visit to the school's Norwich site in 2018. The school has received its second

Running column: The area of training that so many runners neglect, including Mark Armstrong

Mark Armstrong wants to become mentally stronger in races. Picture: Sussex Sport Photography

Transfer targets, loan attraction – City scouting chief on Premier League task

Norwich City head of recruitment Kieran Scott is set to be a busy man over the summer - and beyond. Picture: Tony Thrussell

Champions League shocker leaves Norwich football fans furious

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino celebrates winning the UEFA Champions League semi final but some fans were left deflated after wrongly thinking they had won tickets to the final. Photo: PA Images

Travellers set up at Park and Ride site

Travellers have parked in the car park at Thickthorn Park and Ride off the A11 on the edge of Norwich. Picture: Bethany Whymark
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists