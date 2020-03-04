BOXING CLEVER! - a new podcast covering Norfolk's fight scene... and beyond

Norfolk's finest - Trainers Graham Everett and, right, Jon Thaxton with Michael Walsh Picture: Mark Hewlett Archant

Boxing in Norfolk is on a high - and we have a new podcast in which we'll discuss everything from the county's big fight nights to what boxers have for breakfast.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Boxing Clever is brought to you by head of sport and boxing nut Chris Lakey, who has been covering the sport for more than two decades.

In the fist episode of Boxing Clever, trainers Graham Everett and Jon Thaxton - himself a former British and European champion - chew the fat over the latest fight night in Norwich, the strange love affair with York Hall, who makes the best flapjacks ... and much more.

Take off your gloves, turn up the volume... and enjoy