Norwich fighter ready to turn on the power

Norwich boxer Rylan Charlton has taken a drop in weight as he bids to get to the top.

Charlton has dropped from welterweight to lightweight and believes fans will see the best of his at his natural weight when he meets unbeaten southpaw Luke Willis on the Smith v Fowler card at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool on Saturday.

There’s no doubting his power – he made quick work of Joe Laws 12 months ago, putting the welterweight prospect on the canvas three times before a third-round KO in Peterborough.

Charlton displayed his power once again when he dropped Florian Marku to the canvas in round six of his eighth-round TKO loss at the SSE Arena, Wembley. It was a defeat that prompted the 29-year-old Norfolk puncher to drop down two weight divisions.

“I gave it a go at welterweight and they’re far too big for me,” he said. “Marku proved that. He was a strong welterweight. My power is one of my strongest assets, so if you take that away from me against some of the bigger boys then it’s not great for me. We’ll really see how effective I am now I’m dropping down to lightweight.

“I can’t wait for it; it’s going to be a good fight. Finally dropping down to lightweight is what I needed to do, I tested it at welterweight – far too big – but you’ve seen what I did at that weight. I’m going to take over this lightweight division. My power is going to be a big advantage in the lightweight division and you’ll see me really come into my own.

“I don’t know a lot about Willis. I’ve had a little look at him. He’s a tidy boxer, he’s speedy, he’s in and out, but this is going to be a different Rylan Charlton. I’ve changed up my trainers. I’m not going to be the same fighter you saw against Florian Marku. I’m still going to be carrying the punch power. Obviously we know that we can’t always rely on your power. A lot of my boxing skills are going to come out at 135lbs.

“The Marku loss was a fight that I needed to have. It got my name out there a bit more. It was well out of my weight class. Everything happens for a reason. If I’d have beaten Marku then I’d have continued fighting at 147lb. That was never my natural weight. I’ve learnt some stuff from that fight. I’ve learnt that I’ve got one hell of a chin on me and I can still carry my power up some divisions. It’s going to be exciting to box at my own weight.”