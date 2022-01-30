King's Lynn Town slip deeper into trouble after Boreham Wood defeat

King’s Lynn Town were unable to build on a promising start at Boreham Wood as they succumbed to a 3-1 defeat to the Hertfordshire side.

The Linnets suffered their fourth successive defeat since the start the year despite Linton giving the visitors a dream start in the 12th minute.

Against the run of play, Michael Clunan saw his shot blocked before Aaron Jones fired in an effort and Linton was there on the follow up to give his side the lead.

Lynn looked comfortable for the rest of the half before Josh Rees headed home three minutes before half-time.

It got worse for Tommy Widdrington’s men early in the second half when Rees grabbed his second of the afternoon.

Tyrone Marsh then made sure of victory with a fine effort to leave the Linnets 14 points adrift from safety and seemingly in deep trouble.

King's Lynn Town: P. Jones, A. Jones, Scott, Bird, Fernandez, Widdrington (Sundire 87), Clunan, McGavin (Barrett 62), Phipps, Linton, Charles (Walker 55). Subs not used: Bowry, Altintop.